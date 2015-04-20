Modernised Art Deco home, Nottinghamshire

Art Deco was a prominent design style that influenced everything from fashion, film, products and architecture, spanning the boom of the roaring 1920s and into the depression-ridden 1930s. Art Deco style buildings, above all, reflected modern technology, and were characterised by smooth lines, geometric shapes, streamlined forms and bright colours. Two of Britain's most recognisable buildings of this style are the Battersea Power Station, and London's Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Nottinghamshire is where you will find this lovely Art Deco home built in the 1930s, that sits amongst six acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. In an effort to modernise the house without trying to mimic the architectural style of the existing house, Rayner Davies Architects set out to considerably extend the house in a way that is contemporary, yet complements the original Art Deco house.