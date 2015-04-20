Your browser is out-of-date.

Modernised Art Deco home, Nottinghamshire

Art Deco was a prominent design style that influenced everything from fashion, film, products and architecture, spanning the boom of the roaring 1920s and into the depression-ridden 1930s. Art Deco style buildings, above all, reflected modern technology, and were characterised by smooth lines, geometric shapes, streamlined forms and bright colours. Two of Britain's most recognisable buildings of this style are the Battersea Power Station, and London's Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Nottinghamshire is where you will find this lovely Art Deco home built in the 1930s, that sits amongst six acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. In an effort to modernise the house without trying to mimic the architectural style of the existing house, Rayner Davies Architects set out to considerably extend the house in a way that is contemporary, yet complements the original Art Deco house.

Art Deco living

Rayner Davies Architects

The house was extended not just on one side, but from either end of the house, creating two new wings that will greatly change they way the occupants live in their house, and their relationship with their wonderful landscaped surrounds.

Not restricted by space

Rayner Davies Architects

Here we see one view of smaller of the two extensions. The size of the property was no restricting factor, so the owners decided to utilise the space they had to greatly increase the floorspace of their home

Modern living

Rayner Davies Architects

From a different angle, we see another view of the smaller extension, which houses a new living room. Wanting a better connected relationship with the gardens, this extension has been designed with a more open feel in mind than the existing house, with full length glass panels and doors opening out onto the patio.

Unique kitchen

Rayner Davies Architects

In keeping with the strict geometry of the existing Art Deco house, the new and modern kitchen also uses strong linear forms as a dominating focal point. Here, uncommon kitchen cabinetry is immediately obvious, in a pale blue tone similar to the colour that was popular in this 20th century design movement. Modern stainless steel appliances sit beside cabinets that mimic the Art Deco theme, and even a luxurious new wine fridge.

Modern meets retro

Rayner Davies Architects

The lounge setting is also a unique mix of varying styles; a modern twist on a retro interior.

New living arrangements

Rayner Davies Architects

The living arrangements of the extension follows those of a more modern home. The line between the functions of different rooms are a little more blurred than that of the existing house. Spacious rooms can be opened up or closed as it pleases the occupants, allowing them to be used for various functions throughout different times of the day.

New bathroom

Rayner Davies Architects

The new bathroom follows the same idea as the kitchen – strong linear forms with contemporary flair. The predominantly neutral colour of the rest of the house continues here, with sandstone coloured tiles being the dominant visual feature. Often, it's the little differences make the biggest impact, as you can see in this room from the recessed lighting on the floor surrounding the bath, atypically square taps, bath neckrest for the ultimately luxurious soak, and checker-style towel rack.

A simple design conducive to rest

Rayner Davies Architects

The checker-style heating continues in the relaxing bedroom, a space that utilises a palette of timber tones and white. With no distracting decorations and plentiful amounts of morning light, this rooms like an idyllic place to rest your head for a good night's rest.

Enviable indoor pool

Rayner Davies Architects

Last but certainly not least, we come to the larger of the two extensions, which houses this extravagant indoor pool and spa setting.

To see another equally as enviable rural home, take a look at this dream house in Suffolk.

The very best of classic English design
What do you you think of the new interior design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

