A £300k Surrey home renovation

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to building materials – even interior-design materials, come to think of it. Exposed brick, concrete, stone (in its many many forms and hues), glass. However, one material that has always received praise throughout the ages is wood, and deservedly so!
Being a material that can flaunt just about any look and colour, wood is most welcome in numerous design styles, especially rustic, modern, Asian and Scandinavian. We all know the beauty that a wooden floor can add to a room, not to mention the exquisite possibilities that are conjured up once we start using that timber for furniture and decorative items.
But back to today’s piece: a complete house remodel which received, amongst other things, a very contemporary front- and rear extension – and yes, wood played a major part in this house’s new beauty.
It’s not difficult to see where the new additions are; hint: they’re the timber-clad ones. And just see how fantastic the wooden surfaces enhance the exposed brick ones, and vice versa.
A new modern porch, leading us to the front door, has also been added to upgrade the house’s kerb appeal.
On the top-floor, above the garage, we can see the newly added timber louvers that act as external blinds, opening up in various ways to control both privacy and light for the house.
The new home design took inspiration from the surrounding architecture and vegetation, blending in delightfully with the trees and shrubs.
The contemporary add-on leads a route from the new front entrance around the house and stops at a sedum roof in the back garden. And we can already picture the sunlit interiors thanks to those generous glass panes, but let’s take a look anyway…
One of the key components for the clients was an open-plan layout with lots of natural light spilling over to the interiors. Mission completed, thanks to the large sections of glass / sliding doors which are used to maximise garden views and welcome in sunshine.
Due to the orientation of the house, a side window has also been introduced to ensure natural light is harnessed throughout the day.
This new contemporary extension has been designed with a slight overhang in order to allow for shade during the summer months, yet welcome in light during the winter (the three skylights in the roof are perfect for dropping natural light back into the main layout).
There’s nothing quite as exquisite as a well-done wooden floor, and this image proves that. Notice how the wooden surface (in a light hue that reminds us of a sunny day at the beach) lure us further and further inside, asking us to take the journey barefoot.
The same golden timber bleeds into furniture and décor pieces as well, further enhancing the interior charm.
And just notice how the incoming light brightens the white surfaces of the walls and ceiling, making the interiors positively glow with light.
The staircase leading upstairs has been clad in a soft and comfy rug, ensuring a soft underfoot feeling as well as supporting the neutral colour palette.
To ensure that this level doesn’t become a ‘rabbit warren’ of corridors, the existing wall to the back of the staircase has been cut down and replaced with a glass handrail. This opens the whole centre of the house, gives visual links across the landing and increases the feeling of space.
Ah, the louvers we saw from outside – this must be the new top-floor extension above the garage! And it would seem this new space has been put to expert use by becoming an extra bedroom.
Viewing the bedroom from the other side (which faces the back garden), we can see that lots more light are allowed to filter indoors (and bounce delightfully around those snow-white surfaces).
Ooh, storage check! Look at the little niche above the bed, which offers up a decent spot for storing linen, cushions and other bedroom goodies.
We have time for one last look, and we chose the back garden at night, seeing as this is when the house comes to life (or rather ‘light’) and allows us a decent viewing of the interior rooms.
As we can see, the open-plan layout extends further back into the house to include a dining room and a kitchen – all of which have been blessed with that miraculous vision of a wooden floor, of course!
