A £300k Surrey home renovation

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to building materials – even interior-design materials, come to think of it. Exposed brick, concrete, stone (in its many many forms and hues), glass. However, one material that has always received praise throughout the ages is wood, and deservedly so!

Being a material that can flaunt just about any look and colour, wood is most welcome in numerous design styles, especially rustic, modern, Asian and Scandinavian. We all know the beauty that a wooden floor can add to a room, not to mention the exquisite possibilities that are conjured up once we start using that timber for furniture and decorative items.

But back to today’s piece: a complete house remodel which received, amongst other things, a very contemporary front- and rear extension – and yes, wood played a major part in this house’s new beauty.