​Build a covered grill on the patio: mission accomplished!

Better weather is on its way, which means more and more of us will want to venture outdoors – and we have the perfect suggestion just for that: a barbecue with the gang!

It would seem this was the exact same idea that a family in Santiago, Chile had, for they resorted to an immense project which converted their back patio into a full-blown barbecue area, complete with extended roof, exterior kitchen and brand-new furniture.

Let’s take a look – who knows, it might just inspire you to do the same…