How can I make my narrow hallway feel less claustrophobic?

We all know the importance of hallways, seeing as they connect the various rooms in a house. And sometimes, when they’re spacious enough, they even provide additional space to put down a few furniture items, like a stylish chair or a storage bench. However, in most cases, a hallway tends to be quite narrow and doesn’t really provide an opportunity to play interior designer.

Or does it? Just because that space isn’t as big as you’d want it to be doesn’t mean it can’t still be treated to some stylish touches. Rather see it as an interesting challenge.

So, what are our options? Narrow space be damned, we say! Accentuate your hallway. Call attention to it. Make it special and beautiful by highlighting its ends, not its sides!

Here’s how…