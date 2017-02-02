Your browser is out-of-date.

These 11 walls have the power to transform your home

TotalStone, panel texturizado similar a la piedra, FORMICA Venezuela FORMICA Venezuela Modern style bedroom White
You know how much a statement wall can up your home design game, but do you know how many amazing styles there are to choose from? 

If you think wallpaper and paint are the only options, we're about to blow your mind by showing you how interior designers are using increasingly funky and unusual finishes to give walls some va va voom

Colour, texture and natural materials are all key motifs we want to show you today, so let's have a look and see which styles are the best fit for your interior walls.

1. Wavy wood

Apartamento, Maceió Al, Cris Nunes Arquiteta Cris Nunes Arquiteta Classic style living room
Cris Nunes Arquiteta

We've all seen standard wood cladding on interior walls, but this wavy, textural version is totally new. So tactile and enticing, imagine this with some task lighting focused on it!

2. Stone cladding

TotalStone, panel texturizado similar a la piedra, FORMICA Venezuela FORMICA Venezuela Modern style bedroom White
FORMICA Venezuela

When you want the look of natural stone but don't fancy ripping out walls just to rebuild them, stone cladding is a fantastic alternative that can be completed quickly and seamlessly.

3. Neon-brights

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

You've got to have design confidence to use neon colours on your interior walls. 

However, if you dare, we don't think you'll regret it. Just look how warm, pretty and exciting this fuchsia looks! Different, daring and delightful.

4. 3D effects

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

Who said walls have to be flat? 

If you want to give your interior a serious dose of unusual style, 3D printed wall panels are a fantastic and surprisingly cost-effective option to choose. You can even design your own!

5. Room-specific decals

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Talk about a kitchen wall with a difference.

We love the bold food-themed vinyl decal that offers not only funky style, but also a little protection for the wall itself. Pretty and practical.

6. Bare bricks

Mieszkanie studenckie, PB/STUDIO PB/STUDIO Industrial style bedroom
PB/STUDIO

Why cover up pretty red bricks? 

Even when they're mismatched (or a little shabby) they still look gorgeous and create a fantastically industrial/cosy aesthetic that's low maintenance.

7. Polished concrete

Roof apartment, Виталий Юров Виталий Юров Industrial style bedroom
Виталий Юров

Isn't it surprising how warm and stylish polished concrete can look? A great way to embrace minimalism and industrial styling together, concrete walls will look stunningly modern for years.

8. Staggered cladding

63m2, ADV Design ADV Design Minimalist bedroom
ADV Design

This is a great way to align with two trends in one! 

Geometric shapes are big news, whilst cladding offers a Scandinavian vibe. The black space here looks as good as the chevrons and overall look is sweet and pretty for a bedroom.

9. Get your green on

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Freund GmbH

If you want to make a big impact on your interior walls but don't have time for a really precise finish, living walls could be for you. They look amazing, they're all unique, they help purify your air and need little ongoing tending.

10. Wow-factor wallpaper

WALL PAPER PASTORELLI, Pastorelli Pastorelli Walls & flooringWallpaper
Pastorelli

We've still got time for wallpaper, especially as the designs are as varied and customisable as you can imagine these days. Statement designs that showcase and make more of your walls are such a cost-effective way to upgrade those large spaces!

11. All around the world

wallpaper, U2 U2 Walls & flooringWallpaper
U2

Maps make amazing wall coverings and we think it would be a fun idea to use them in a child's bedroom. Just imagine adding little stickers after every holiday to show where you've visited!

For extra wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 great colours to paint your small living room walls.

​What's the best way to decorate my narrow bathroom?
Which of these ideas would you love to try in your home?

