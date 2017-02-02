These 11 walls have the power to transform your home

You know how much a statement wall can up your home design game, but do you know how many amazing styles there are to choose from?

If you think wallpaper and paint are the only options, we're about to blow your mind by showing you how interior designers are using increasingly funky and unusual finishes to give walls some va va voom!

Colour, texture and natural materials are all key motifs we want to show you today, so let's have a look and see which styles are the best fit for your interior walls.