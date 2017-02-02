25 unexpectedly great ways to use drywall in your home

Drywall (or plasterboard) is a fantastically useful and multipurpose building material. While your builders could wax lyrical about how handy and malleable it is, do you know just how many things you can make with it?

We think you're going to be shocked by some of the incredible ways people have put drywall to good use, and at least one of these examples is bound to inspire you to create something new and exciting in your home design.

If you want to dream up some new accents and shapes for your interior, take a look at these ideas!