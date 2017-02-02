25 unexpectedly great ways to use drywall in your home

Drywall (or plasterboard) is a fantastically useful and multipurpose building material. While your builders could wax lyrical about how handy and malleable it is, do you know just how many things you can make with it?
We think you're going to be shocked by some of the incredible ways people have put drywall to good use, and at least one of these examples is bound to inspire you to create something new and exciting in your home design.
If you want to dream up some new accents and shapes for your interior, take a look at these ideas!
A small section of drywall makes for a great walk-in wardrobe divide.
When you want to add curves to your interior, drywall is the best choice.
Section off an open hallway from a living room with a simple floating segment of drywall.
Loft conversions can be perfectly boxed in with drywall.
Drywall offers fast and easy inset shelving opportunities.
In an open space, simple plasterboard walls divide space without blocking out light.
Sculptural shelves are easy to make from drywall.
Stud walls offer easy niche shelving.
Drywall is perfect for inset kitchen shelves.
Make more of your corners with a sheet of drywall.
Drywall is perfect for making false ceilings, which can then be painted.
Box televisions in with drywall for a seamless look.
Funky wall additions can be simply carved from drywall.
Shelves built into the walls are simple if you use drywall.
Alternative shapes look great in drywall, especially for cool collection displays.
What a great way to box off an en suite bathroom.
Is it a headboard? A shelf? Or a lighting display? It's all three, built from drywall!
Pokey corners have so much more practicality when you add drywall shelving.
Drywall works brilliantly to create a sleek air conditioning installation.
Light and malleable, drywall is ideal for false ceilings with built-in lighting.
For a fast an easy way to divide one room into two.
Use drywall to make different ceiling heights in an open space.
All you need is a hole saw and some dry wall and you have easy spotlight integration!
To introduce accent materials, drywall is the perfect base material that anything adheres to.
