25 unexpectedly great ways to use drywall in your home

Reforma de edificio en Barcelona, primeros, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern style bedroom Concrete White
Drywall (or plasterboard) is a fantastically useful and multipurpose building material. While your builders could wax lyrical about how handy and malleable it is, do you know just how many things you can make with it? 

We think you're going to be shocked by some of the incredible ways people have put drywall to good use, and at least one of these examples is bound to inspire you to create something new and exciting in your home design.

If you want to dream up some new accents and shapes for your interior, take a look at these ideas!

1. A walk-in wardrobe

Rehabilitación bajocubierta, TEKNIA ESTUDIO TEKNIA ESTUDIO Scandinavian style dressing room
TEKNIA ESTUDIO

A small section of drywall makes for a great walk-in wardrobe divide.

2. Fun room divides

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

When you want to add curves to your interior, drywall is the best choice.

3. A hallway divide

Apartamento Itaim Bibi/SP, Renata Romeiro Interiores Renata Romeiro Interiores Dining roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
Renata Romeiro Interiores

Section off an open hallway from a living room with a simple floating segment of drywall.

4. To cordon off a loft

librerie, parapetti in cartongesso e pitture texurizzate, Dipinture Valeri snc Dipinture Valeri snc Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Dipinture Valeri snc

Loft conversions can be perfectly boxed in with drywall.

5. For extra storage

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
Laura Marini Architetto

Drywall offers fast and easy inset shelving opportunities.

6. As an open space divide

Reforma integral en Sant Just Desvern, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern kitchen Wood-Plastic Composite White
Grupo Inventia

In an open space, simple plasterboard walls divide space without blocking out light.

7. Cool built-in shelves

librerie, parapetti in cartongesso e pitture texurizzate, Dipinture Valeri snc Dipinture Valeri snc Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Dipinture Valeri snc

Sculptural shelves are easy to make from drywall.

8. To carve niches

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist living room
Laura Marini Architetto

Stud walls offer easy niche shelving.

9. Easy kitchen storage

Casa Dp 2, gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo) Modern living room
gk architetti (Carlo Andrea Gorelli+Keiko Kondo)

Drywall is perfect for inset kitchen shelves.

10. Cute corner shelves

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room Wood White
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

Make more of your corners with a sheet of drywall.

11. Decorative ceilings

GRM | Progetto di interni in un edificio Liberty, PLUS ULTRA studio PLUS ULTRA studio
PLUS ULTRA studio

Drywall is perfect for making false ceilings, which can then be painted.

12. Technology casing

abitazione privata, riccaro fiorucci riccaro fiorucci HouseholdRoom dividers & screens
riccaro fiorucci

Box televisions in with drywall for a seamless look.

13. Decorative wall cladding

TREE, PECORAMELLOarchitetti PECORAMELLOarchitetti Living roomTV stands & cabinets
PECORAMELLOarchitetti

Funky wall additions can be simply carved from drywall.

14. Subtle shelves

casa a Loreto (progetto di distribuzione e interior design), Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Multimedia roomStorage
Laura Canonico Architetto

Shelves built into the walls are simple if you use drywall.

15. Knick-knack displays

Home sweet home, Idealarchitecture Idealarchitecture Modern houses
Idealarchitecture

Alternative shapes look great in drywall, especially for cool collection displays.

16. Bedroom divides

Residenza Colli Veneti, Andrea Tommasi Andrea Tommasi Mediterranean style bedroom
Andrea Tommasi

What a great way to box off an en suite bathroom.

17. Decorative lighting displays

Villa privata a Ferrara, baranzoni architetti baranzoni architetti Houses
baranzoni architetti

Is it a headboard? A shelf? Or a lighting display? It's all three, built from drywall!

18. A home library

Intervento di Ristrutturazione di un appartamento zona Monteverde, a Roma ., NicArch NicArch Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
NicArch

Pokey corners have so much more practicality when you add drywall shelving.

19. Housing air conditioning

Appartamento SK alla Giudecca, Giorgio Pettenò Architetti Giorgio Pettenò Architetti BedroomLighting
Giorgio Pettenò Architetti

Drywall works brilliantly to create a sleek air conditioning installation.

20. Amazing false ceilings

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Light and malleable, drywall is ideal for false ceilings with built-in lighting.

21. To create an extra room

Reforma de edificio en Barcelona, primeros, Grupo Inventia Grupo Inventia Modern style bedroom Concrete White
Grupo Inventia

For a fast an easy way to divide one room into two.

22. Subtle functional divides

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Tramas

Use drywall to make different ceiling heights in an open space.

23. To house spotlights

Appartamento_V, LMarchitects LMarchitects Living roomSide tables & trays
LMarchitects

All you need is a hole saw and some dry wall and you have easy spotlight integration!

24. Lightweight sliding doors

homify Modern dining room
homify

Sliding doors can be sleek and light.

25. To blend in materials

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room Wood
Nicola Sacco Architetto

To introduce accent materials, drywall is the perfect base material that anything adheres to.

For more cool shelving styles, take a look at this Ideabook: Ideas for people who want better-than-average shelving.

Are you considering using drywall in your home?

