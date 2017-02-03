After these tips you'll never clean the same way!

Cleaning is one of those chores we all seem to hate, but given that it's a necessary evil, we do it anyway.
If only we could all afford to hire a professional cleaning team to come in a couple of times a week to blitz everywhere! However, the reality is that most of us have to tackle the problem ourselves, so wouldn't it be great to find some sneaky ways to make it a bit easier?
That's exactly what we're going to share with you today, as doing a little, often is much better than trying to tackle a whole house clean in one go. If you're always looking for new ways to lighten the cleaning load in your home, check out these top tips and prepare to work smarter, not harder!
This is such a simple trick but it really helps.
If you have set places for things that get used every day, make sure to always put them where they belong before you go to bed and tidying becomes one element you can tick off your list.
Even small things (such as TV remotes in your living room) can be tidied so you don't have to hunt for them.
We're all guilty of thinking ’I'll leave that until I do a big clean at the weekend’, but why make it harder for yourself?
If you have ten minutes spare, load the dishwasher, sweep a floor or do a little dusting. It'll all help in the long run and keep your home shipshape.
In terms of cleaning, there are certain rooms that need a little extra attention and your bathroom is definitely one of them.
Think of everything you do in there and you'll see that squirting some bleach into the toilet, giving the bath a wipe and keeping the sink clean is a daily, not weekly job.
Open some windows as soon as you get up, to ventilate your home and make it feel a lot fresher.
It's simple but effective and even if you can only keep them open for half an hour while you get ready for work, you'll come back to a revived and better-smelling home.
This will be a tough one for some of you, as keeping a kitchen clean while you cook is a tough task, but it's so worth it.
Consider simple things like having a carrier bag handy for peelings and rubbish as you make it, load dirty pots and pans into the dishwasher straight away and then just give the worktop a wipe… et voila!
Laundry baskets did fall out of favour for a while, but they're back! Having somewhere specific to put all the dirty washing is vital because it will otherwise get strewn all over your floor.
homify hint: To keep the basket smelling fresh, throw in some fragrance sachets that will cover up smelly sock odours!
If you want to try and keep on top of your home cleaning in a way that makes sense, we have four golden rules for you!
1. Hoover every day - it'll only take a few minutes but will make your home look dazzling instead of dusty.
2. Wash floors twice a week—wooden, stone or tiled floors can quickly get grubby, so grab the mop.
3. Change bedding once a week - you know it makes sense, especially in summer.
4. Deep clean once a month—instead of feeling like you need to carry out a deep clean every weekend, do more during the week and simply go all out once a month. Think of all the time and effort you'll save!
