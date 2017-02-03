After these tips you'll never clean the same way!

Cleaning is one of those chores we all seem to hate, but given that it's a necessary evil, we do it anyway.

If only we could all afford to hire a professional cleaning team to come in a couple of times a week to blitz everywhere! However, the reality is that most of us have to tackle the problem ourselves, so wouldn't it be great to find some sneaky ways to make it a bit easier?

That's exactly what we're going to share with you today, as doing a little, often is much better than trying to tackle a whole house clean in one go. If you're always looking for new ways to lighten the cleaning load in your home, check out these top tips and prepare to work smarter, not harder!