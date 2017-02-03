Practical ideas for small bathrooms

If you've been labouring under the misconception that bathrooms don't have any real scope for exciting, unusual or helpful design, we're about to change your mind.

Far from just being a functional space that needs no extra touches to make it shine, your bathroom is a hive of fantastic potential. Bathroom designers know just how incredible and multifunctional your space can become with a little thought and investment.

However, we want you to feel the same, so will show you some super ideas for your room you might not have considered before.

Let's get started!