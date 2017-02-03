Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Practical ideas for small bathrooms

press profile homify press profile homify
Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bathroom Concrete White
Loading admin actions …

If you've been labouring under the misconception that bathrooms don't have any real scope for exciting, unusual or helpful design, we're about to change your mind.

Far from just being a functional space that needs no extra touches to make it shine, your bathroom is a hive of fantastic potential. Bathroom designers know just how incredible and multifunctional your space can become with a little thought and investment.

However, we want you to feel the same, so will show you some super ideas for your room you might not have considered before.

Let's get started!

1. Clever combination furniture

Lavarredo, Xilon S.r.l. Xilon S.r.l. BathroomSinks
Xilon S.r.l.

Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.
Xilon S.r.l.

Your bathroom is a prime location for some useful furniture and we think this example proves the point.

Mirrored cabinets, deep sink drawers and helpful laundry sorting cupboards all offer bags of hidden bathroom storage, upping the usefulness of the room no end!

2. Corner showers

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern style bedroom
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

Corner showers might not be a new invention, but if you've never considered one for your personal bathroom, now might be the time. Handy, space-savvy and modern, they could open up so much more floor space in a small room. 

homify hint: You can make them look amazing if you also add some funky tiles.

3. A permanent privacy screen

Verezzi, con3studio con3studio Mediterranean style bathroom Concrete White
con3studio

con3studio
con3studio
con3studio

Rather than having a glass shower screen or a curtain, how about building a permanent privacy screen? 

Simple bricks or concrete are perfect, as is something more decorative, like glass blocks. These installations would make your bathroom look more elegant and considered.

4. A built-in bath

valle dei casali, stefania eugeni stefania eugeni Minimalist bathroom
stefania eugeni

stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni
stefania eugeni

Freestanding tubs look lovely and really suit certain bathrooms.

However, if you're going for a more modern, integrated feel, you might be better off choosing a built-in style of bath. It's a simple look to complete, especially if you're going to tile the bath surround panels.

5. Masses of sink storage

case Bircat, Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati Minimalist bathroom
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati
Cattaneo Brindelli architetti associati

The space under your sink is prime for adding a wealth of extra storage potential. 

Deep drawers, shelves, cabinets and even laundry baskets can all be squeezed under there and will maintain a far more unfussy bathroom floor layout in the wider room. 

6. Handy niche shelving

Un sogno chiamato casa, LF&Partners LF&Partners Minimalist bathroom
LF&amp;Partners

LF&Partners
LF&amp;Partners
LF&Partners

Think about all the things you need to store in your bathroom and you'll soon realise that some handy niche shelving is a great idea.

Towels, toiletries and essentials (such as loo roll) can all go up there and not spill out, making the room look cluttered and messy. 

For extra bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 small modern bathrooms (you'll wish were yours).

How can I make my narrow hallway feel less claustrophobic?
Which of these ideas would help in your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks