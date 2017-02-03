Practical ideas for small bathrooms

If you've been labouring under the misconception that bathrooms don't have any real scope for exciting, unusual or helpful design, we're about to change your mind.
Far from just being a functional space that needs no extra touches to make it shine, your bathroom is a hive of fantastic potential. Bathroom designers know just how incredible and multifunctional your space can become with a little thought and investment.
However, we want you to feel the same, so will show you some super ideas for your room you might not have considered before.
Let's get started!
Your bathroom is a prime location for some useful furniture and we think this example proves the point.
Mirrored cabinets, deep sink drawers and helpful laundry sorting cupboards all offer bags of hidden bathroom storage, upping the usefulness of the room no end!
Corner showers might not be a new invention, but if you've never considered one for your personal bathroom, now might be the time. Handy, space-savvy and modern, they could open up so much more floor space in a small room.
homify hint: You can make them look amazing if you also add some funky tiles.
Rather than having a glass shower screen or a curtain, how about building a permanent privacy screen?
Simple bricks or concrete are perfect, as is something more decorative, like glass blocks. These installations would make your bathroom look more elegant and considered.
Freestanding tubs look lovely and really suit certain bathrooms.
However, if you're going for a more modern, integrated feel, you might be better off choosing a built-in style of bath. It's a simple look to complete, especially if you're going to tile the bath surround panels.
The space under your sink is prime for adding a wealth of extra storage potential.
Deep drawers, shelves, cabinets and even laundry baskets can all be squeezed under there and will maintain a far more unfussy bathroom floor layout in the wider room.
Think about all the things you need to store in your bathroom and you'll soon realise that some handy niche shelving is a great idea.
Towels, toiletries and essentials (such as loo roll) can all go up there and not spill out, making the room look cluttered and messy.
