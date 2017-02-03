How can I easily save money at home?

If 2016 turned out to be an expensive year, we think you're going to really appreciate some top tips for getting your spendthrift ways under control.

We're not judging, as we're all guilty of the odd impulse buy that ends up costing a fortune, but perhaps if we all try to curb the habit a little, this will be the year we top up the coffers instead of draining them!

If you're ready to discover easy ways to save money at home, come with us as we enter the world of sensible spending…