5 stylish & modern front gates

Perhaps you do, in fact, want a gate that gives you some all important privacy from passers by. In that case, you can't go wrong with a traditional timber gate that keeps your home and your garden safe from prying eyes. A light golden shade can be less imposing than darker wood, so bare this in mind if you want to avoid appearing anti-social! Gates such as these are ideal for larger properties with long driveways that can be mistaken for a public lane, or for properties set far back off the road.

