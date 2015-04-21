5 stylish & modern front gates

The entrance to your home has the ability to make more of an impact than you might think, and if given proper care and attention, can make a good impression on your guests and visitors. The front garden itself, the path or driveway, and the façade of your home, are all key features which make a statement and contribute to the overall image. It goes without saying that you want your home to look appealing, and that a run-down exterior or wild, unkempt garden, aren't going to achieve a positive impression. When it comes to presenting your home, it's all in the finer details: flowers, freshly mown grass, a new coat of paint, and of course, a stylish garden gate, can take your home from drab to fab in no time. We've compiled a selection of attractive and modern front gates to help you achieve the best look for your home:
Even if you don't have a long, winding pathway leading up to your front door, you can still have a beautiful front entrance to your home. A simple, antique style gate in black looks great with a red brick or stone wall. For a traditional look, you can't beat a tasteful metal gate with some swirled detailing as you can see here. Match the gate to the front door for a consistent, uniform look.
Keep your front garden area looking bright and fresh with a pale timber gate such as this. A sturdy and reliable design is sure to survive harsh weather conditions, and can also look stylish and modern. Ribbons have been cut into the material for a woven pattern that allows light to filter through, ensuring the gate doesn't appear bulky. Keeping the gate at a lower level prevents it from dominating the front lawn but still gives an extra bit of privacy from the street.
This bespoke ornamental gate from F E Philcox is a perfect example of how to create an elegant look for the entrance of your home. Created to the customer's specifications, the design incorporates charming antique-style detailing such as crimped bars which end in a metal 'flame', intricate filigree, and a Prince of Wales feather on top of the gate. If you want the front of your home to look sophisticated, and reflect the quality of interiors behind the façade, a gate such as this will help you achieve just that.
Often, as this simple but beautiful design demonstrates, less is more. You don't need lots of different patterns and complicated metalwork for a gate worthy of marking the entrance to your home. If you want a front gate more for style's sake, more so than to block out looks from nosey neighbours, a small gate with wide bars are a good choice. Not only does it appear dainty, which is great for smaller gardens and bungalows, but it also allows light into the area, making it a sunnier and more cheerful place.
Perhaps you do, in fact, want a gate that gives you some all important privacy from passers by. In that case, you can't go wrong with a traditional timber gate that keeps your home and your garden safe from prying eyes. A light golden shade can be less imposing than darker wood, so bare this in mind if you want to avoid appearing anti-social! Gates such as these are ideal for larger properties with long driveways that can be mistaken for a public lane, or for properties set far back off the road.
