The big question: renovate or relocate?

Today we want to tackle the big question facing many owners – “do we renovate, or do we relocate?” Maybe your family has grown, and you need a little more space? Or maybe the house is in dire need of an upgrade? If you have reached the stage where something must change, there are many points you must consider in order to make the right decision. Whichever you chose, it is going to greatly affect your finances, your stress levels, your relationship, and your family's future.

Renovating means you get to stay right where you are, but renovating an older home can open up a proverbial can of worms and end up costing you more than you budgeted. Relocating means dealing with the stress and cost of moving, but will also take time to find the right house in the right location, and at the right price. To help you make the right decision for you and your family, be sure to consider these 6 points.