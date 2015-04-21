Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The big question: renovate or relocate?

James Rippon James Rippon
Orpington - Residential Extension, Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today we want to tackle the big question facing many owners – “do we renovate, or do we relocate?” Maybe your family has grown, and you need a little more space? Or maybe the house is in dire need of an upgrade? If you have reached the stage where something must change, there are many points you must consider in order to make the right decision. Whichever you chose, it is going to greatly affect your finances, your stress levels, your relationship, and your family's future.

Renovating means you get to stay right where you are, but renovating an older home can open up a proverbial can of worms and end up costing you more than you budgeted. Relocating means dealing with the stress and cost of moving, but will also take time to find the right house in the right location, and at the right price. To help you make the right decision for you and your family, be sure to consider these 6 points.

Think about your family's needs, both now and in the future

Cottage exterior A1 Lofts and Extensions Country style houses
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Cottage exterior

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Has your family outgrown the home? Are there more children on the way? Will kids fly the nest in the next 5 to 10 years? These are all important questions to help you make the right decision. Consider what you 'need', and consider what is less of a necessity, and more suited to your 'wishlist'.

Consider the condition of your current house

inside/out homify Modern houses london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,kitchen,folding doors
homify

inside/out

homify
homify
homify

Is your home old and run-down? By beginning a big project such as an extension or renovation, you might be taking on a challenge that you were not prepared for. Without carefully assessing the current state of your home, what starts out as a simple renovation can become a costly and stressful ordeal. Be sure to enlist the expertise of a professional to help you check the little things such as the wiring or foundations; this small investment in the beginning will certainly pay off down the track.

Think about your neighbourhood

​mansard loft conversion fulham homify Modern houses
homify

​mansard loft conversion fulham

homify
homify
homify

While a renovation might feel like it is solely about your family and their current home, it is important to consider the surrounding houses, and the future of the neighbourhood. Is your neighbourhood growing? Will your home suit the area in the future? Will you be also be able to find a suitable new home if you do decide to move, in a desirable neighbourhood, at an affordable price?

Think about your stress levels

Rear Elevation - Before Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors Modern houses
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors

Rear Elevation—Before

Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects &amp; Chartered Surveyors
Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors

Whichever way you go, both are sure to induce some form of stress. Would moving be more of a headache than staying put, or is the thought of renovating an old home too much to bear? Children and schools are also important, and what would moving do to their schooling, and relationships? All important factors.

Will you be overcapitalising?

Exterior Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style houses
Aitken Turnbull Architects

Exterior

Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects
Aitken Turnbull Architects

When it comes to real estate, 'overcapitalisation' is improving a property beyond its resale value. This could be when too much money is spent on a renovation, that cannot be made back come time to sell. Spending £50,000 on a renovation, only to increase the value of the property by £25,000 is an example of overcapitalising by £25,000. Something that certainly needs to be avoided.

However, if you plan to live in the house for the long term, overcapitalisation might not be such an issue.

Do your research, and ask the experts

House in Old Marston, Oxford., Jessop and Cook Architects Jessop and Cook Architects Rustic style houses
Jessop and Cook Architects

House in Old Marston, Oxford.

Jessop and Cook Architects
Jessop and Cook Architects
Jessop and Cook Architects

Take your time, and don't rush into anything. If you do your research, and always ask professionals for help along the way, you will preventing any costly mistakes down the track, which are simply not worth the heachace they can cause.

For more renovation inspiration, check out our article on 9 ways to add value to your property.

5 stylish & modern front gates
What is your one tip for someone who might be considering renovating or relocation? Share your thoughts below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks