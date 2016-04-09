London kitchen extension ideas for family homes

This family home in Ealing has been transformed with the expertise of extension specialists, Nuspace. The images really speak for themselves, revealing a modern extension that encompasses a kitchen, dining area and sitting room. Combining spaces conceived for socialising, relaxing and cooking, the lower floor is perfect for a busy family.
The fresh, neutral interiors are smart and give the space an exclusive feel, though it is still welcoming and homely. As you will notice, the crowning feature is the glass wall that connects the interior with the outdoor patio and back garden. The fully retractable doors remove the barrier between the domestic space and the nature outside, with impressive results. We can tell from looking at the first exterior shot that the bold architectural language indicates an equally striking interior.
Let's take a closer look…
Here we have a full view of how the new extension integrates with the original building and how it opens onto a staggered paved area perfect for summer barbecues and entertaining during the warmer months.
The extension uses the same brick, which appears to be sandstone and the red of the roof tiles is repeated in the exterior of the loft conversion, above. The skylights in the roof ensure that the new kitchen and dining area is filled with natural light. Just take a look at how bright and fresh the interior looks!
The long room incorporates all of the main living areas and follows an open layout that allows for a more sociable and family-friendly way of living. The openness of the ground floor also means that light can filter into every nook and cranny.
The skylights, which we've seen from the outside, and the removable wall facing out to the garden, are key features that make this space feel totally expansive.
Glossy floor tiles, reflective surfaces and white cupboards work together to emphasise the airy and light nature of this space.
The layout is well thought out, including the placement of the breakfast bar in relation to the dining table, which can accommodate a whole family. A warmer tone is introduced through the wooden table and the starkness of the white is balanced out by the chocolate brown leather seats.
The smooth, sleek lines in the kitchen give an ordered impression. Clean, modern and sophisticated, this kitchen design draws on the current minimalist kitchen trends to stunning effect. By utilising clever storage systems, clutter is kept hidden and only stylish modern appliances are kept out on display. The line of sight is uninterrupted and each component fits in to the overall design concept.
The pitched roof with three identical skylights adds dimension and character to the interior, which undeniably sets a precedent as in this kitchen the focus is on shape, form and quality.
Now to take a look at the living room, which has also been decorated in the same neutral tones as the kitchen and dining area.
The focal feature here is the simple and stylish fireplace. The frame is painted the same shade as the wall behind, causing the silver of the grate itself to stand out. Interestingly, the sectional or L-shaped sofa faces the fireplace rather than a TV, which is much more conducive to quality family time.
