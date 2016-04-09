London kitchen extension ideas for family homes

This family home in Ealing has been transformed with the expertise of extension specialists, Nuspace. The images really speak for themselves, revealing a modern extension that encompasses a kitchen, dining area and sitting room. Combining spaces conceived for socialising, relaxing and cooking, the lower floor is perfect for a busy family.

The fresh, neutral interiors are smart and give the space an exclusive feel, though it is still welcoming and homely. As you will notice, the crowning feature is the glass wall that connects the interior with the outdoor patio and back garden. The fully retractable doors remove the barrier between the domestic space and the nature outside, with impressive results. We can tell from looking at the first exterior shot that the bold architectural language indicates an equally striking interior.

Let's take a closer look…