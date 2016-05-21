Luxurious Living by the Sea

Sometimes it's nice to simply take a leisurely tour through a completely extravagant home to see just for a moment how the other half lives. Living on the coast is a luxury not afforded to most and such a spectacular location should always be at the forefront of the design of a coastal home.
Interior decorators Woadden Nash Interiors were enlisted to decorate this stunningly opulent home, where no expense has been spared and every fine detail has been considered.
Let's see how they did it!
Immediately we realise this home is going to be anything but typical. The exterior shape of this wonderful three-storey home draws inspiration from the Art Deco era, with its bold form and rounded nature.
The lucky owners are offered a view of the water from every room of the coastal facing rear, which is completed by the perfectly manicured lawns of the grounds.
Moving inside, we can now see the magic that has been created by Woadden Nash. A stately palette of royal purples and tones of cream reign supreme, with soft lighting and mirrored surfaces only enhancing the feeling of luxury.
The rounded shape of the coastal facing windows encourage a panoramic view of the coastline and sea below, while classic style elements sit side-by-side with more modern decorations.
Here we can see the vast space of the open plan living areas that merge together seamlessly through the tones of grey, purple and reflective surfaces. Ample modern lighting is only magnified by the dominant presence of mirrors, which brings the revered showroom-like feeling into the occupants very own home.
Connecting the three levels of the home is this stunning spiral staircase, which wraps its way around the heart of the home. No luxury residence would be complete without the addition of a grandiose chandelier, which makes its presence known by hanging boldy from the ceiling to illuminate the lower levels.
As with any large home, one room that should be paid special attention is the dining room. What good is owning such a large and wonderful home without being able to share it with your closest friends and family?
Here the lovely tones of purple and grey play a big part in setting the mood of the dining room, which puts a modern spin on a classic dining setting.
Even a spacious home bar complete with pool table and neons has been installed, leaving us wondering if the owners would ever have any need to leave their home at all?
The kitchen keeps the curvaceous shape of the rear façade flowing through to the interior; here a kitchen that is anything but typical becomes immediately apparent.
Arguably the most important room of any grand house here we see the master bedroom. Soft lights set the mood while the sense of touch is ignited by the soft textures on the bed. Even the feature wall behind is textured. The foot of the bed has not been forgotten, nor have the finer details, such as ceiling speakers or a walk-in wardrobe.
