Luxurious Living by the Sea

Sometimes it's nice to simply take a leisurely tour through a completely extravagant home to see just for a moment how the other half lives. Living on the coast is a luxury not afforded to most and such a spectacular location should always be at the forefront of the design of a coastal home.

Interior decorators Woadden Nash Interiors were enlisted to decorate this stunningly opulent home, where no expense has been spared and every fine detail has been considered.

Let's see how they did it!