This British home is (much) more than meets the eye!

Today on homify 360°, we are treating you to a very special discovery that lives by the motto “more is more, and less is a bore”. That’s right, for this spectacular dwelling in the heart of Wimbledon Village (which flaunts a 1,000 m² layout, has four floors, eight bedrooms, a triple-height galleried entrance hall, and a vast garden at the back) definitely doesn’t hold back when it comes to flaunting both size and style.
And why would it, seeing as it has plenty of both?
Never judge a book by its cover – a lesson that this façade teaches us, for although the house still flaunts a striking look from the outside, it doesn’t provide any hint as to its actual size.
Various surfaces are clad in a variety of neutral tones, creating a striking juxtaposition on the exterior façade which, in turn, contrasts most effectively with the snow-white and creamy hues of the bay windows, dormer windows and other decorative details.
The entrance hall is the first area to unleash this house’s spectacular size, where a grand staircase invites us to take a stylish journey upstairs, or proceed downwards to the basement which is terraced up to the extensive gardens at the back.
The light neutral colour palette is enhanced remarkably by the various lighting sources, both artificial and natural.
And what would an entrance hall be without a majestic chandelier to take your breath away?
But don’t think that this house is only about flaunting a stylish image; comfort and cosiness are also included, as we can see in the open-plan living area, which includes a lounge, dining space and kitchen.
A myriad of cabinetry is ready to help with storage purposes, while ample countertop space ensures that even the most seasoned chef will enjoy a stress-free time in this luxury kitchen.
Family quality time is amplified thanks to the informal dining area at the island, as well as the plush (not to mention ‘colourful’) sofas in the front.
Of course one does want a more formal spot for those fancy dinner parties, and this not-so-humble abode offers one up in the adjoining room, forming part of the open-plan living/socialising area.
Now, for when fresh air beckons and the weather allows for it, we can retreat to this rear terrace for teatime, which also offers a direct link with the basement.
Various materials come into play here, the most notable being wood in an assortment of neutral hues. This, together with the roof shingles in a rusty red, perfectly enhances the classic style of the house and makes it feel more regal (well, it does to us, at least).
Please compare this image with our very first one of the front façade – it is like seeing two entirely different houses, as the front side of this property doesn’t drop any hint as to the expansive garden it hides at the back.
A stretched-out lawn offers ample playing space for the kids, as well as a more-than-adequate area for when the grown-ups want to enjoy an outdoor soirée.
And of course, just as expected, the garden touches are immaculate, resulting in a truly memorable discovery where the exterior spaces are just as perfect and alluring as the interior ones.
