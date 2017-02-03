This British home is (much) more than meets the eye!

Today on homify 360°, we are treating you to a very special discovery that lives by the motto “more is more, and less is a bore”. That’s right, for this spectacular dwelling in the heart of Wimbledon Village (which flaunts a 1,000 m² layout, has four floors, eight bedrooms, a triple-height galleried entrance hall, and a vast garden at the back) definitely doesn’t hold back when it comes to flaunting both size and style.

And why would it, seeing as it has plenty of both?