The family home full of inspiring ideas

Every discovery – no, make that every image – that we showcase here on homify has some sort of lesson. Sometimes it’s a particular way in which sofas can be arranged in a living room, and other times it’s the colour that you should not be picking out for a small bedroom.
And we know that these tips and tricks inspire not only us, but you as well. That is why we thought, for today’s homify 360° piece, we would dedicate an entire house to inspiring you with various hints and ideas that you can try out in your own home.
Courtesy of Just House home builders in Japan, this family home is chock-a-block with bright ideas, even outside in the front garden, on how to improve one’s home on both a practical and visually pleasing level.
Scroll on, and don’t forget to make notes!
As this façade shows us, it’s important to put in effort with your house’s front side, seeing as it’s the first space anybody sees – not to mention how it can improve kerb appeal.
Just take a look at this house’s approach to a charming exterior: stepping stones, wooden shutters, lush green garden touches to contrast with the house’s neutral hues, and a hint of brick to add some visual beauty to the exterior walls.
We just love how this front door is covered with an overhang, ensuring a shaded spot for when visitors show up at your doorstep. The same curved shingle tiles from the roof adorn the overhang, ensuring a visual link.
And to balance with the timber shutters, the door flaunts the same material (and hue), with wrought iron added for aesthetic appeal.
Doesn’t this front entrance just say “welcome” to you?
Wood is one of the main materials on the inside, coating not only the floor, but also various furniture- and décor pieces (not to mention the wooden beams adding a delightful touch to the ceiling).
These wooden hues not only provide a firm link with the earthy hues of the sofa, but also play the part of decorative elements, meaning that the rest of the room’s surfaces don’t have to get cluttered up with wall art, vases or other keepsakes that are just going to eat up space.
Although the kitchen’s main design is modern, it does flaunt select touches of rustic- and traditional styles, resulting in a slightly eclectic look.
And we especially love the exposed brick surface adorning the wall behind the dining table.
Thus, don’t be so hard on yourself for trying to recreate that particular style 100% perfectly – add some personal touches, even if they are of contrasting designs, and see the charm factor rise in your interiors.
Of course the kitchen is a work space first and foremost, regardless of which style it’s been designed in. And that means a firm dedication to storage is crucial, just like this particular one shows us.
Drawers, cabinets, shelves, niches – doesn’t matter. Ensure your kitchen back home keeps the clutter at bay.
Sometimes a small house can present additional space for an extra room or activity – even if it’s vertical.
This house happens to have a comfortably high ceiling, and the owners took full advantage of that by treating themselves to a little mezzanine area, accessible by a timber ladder (there we go again with the wooden materials enhancing one another!).
We close off with perhaps the most special room in the whole house: the nursery. And even here is something that we grown-ups can learn, and it’s to always resort to soft and light colours to enhance a room’s lighting factor.
Just see how the baby-blue tones on the walls enhance the light seeping indoors through the windows, casting the entire space in a soft glow.
Let’s see some more inspiration on how to go about: Choosing the right colour for your child's nursery.