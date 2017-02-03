The family home full of inspiring ideas

Every discovery – no, make that every image – that we showcase here on homify has some sort of lesson. Sometimes it’s a particular way in which sofas can be arranged in a living room, and other times it’s the colour that you should not be picking out for a small bedroom.

And we know that these tips and tricks inspire not only us, but you as well. That is why we thought, for today’s homify 360° piece, we would dedicate an entire house to inspiring you with various hints and ideas that you can try out in your own home.

Courtesy of Just House home builders in Japan, this family home is chock-a-block with bright ideas, even outside in the front garden, on how to improve one’s home on both a practical and visually pleasing level.

Scroll on, and don’t forget to make notes!