Before & after: transformation of a 1890s town house

Today for our before & after feature, we're looking at a stunning property near the Hérault river in France, renovated by renowned architects Atelier Julien Blanchard Architecte DPLG. This home in its original form is typical of a traditional vineyard house, though this one is in fact overlooking a busy street in a town near Montpellier. It hides behind a green space that will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration on the ground floor. A key priority was to keep some of the original materials and make a feature of them. The finished product really surpasses all expectations, and the pictures speak for themselves! Without further delay, let's begin our tour of this beautiful house…