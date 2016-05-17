Modernising a small 1920s semi-detached home

With a classic 1920s frontage, you'd be forgiven for thinking that this house wouldn't hold any surprises, inside or at the back, but oh how wrong you would be. In fact, it has been transformed so dramatically, that you will be totally shocked!

Originally a three bedroom and one bathroom property, the house has been transformed into a five bed, three bath luxury home, complete with usable basement. The original garage was kept and converted into a self-contained motorbike zone, while the basement has become an amazing gymnasium and wine cellar.

Let's take a close look at this utterly unbelievable build to see if you might be able to unlock some hidden potential in your own home!