How to create the ideal TV area

A living room is one thing, but creating a space that you look forward to curling up in to watch some great television is something else entirely. This is something that needs a lot of consideration and thought, with cosiness, storage and comfort all being factors.But, if you don't know where to start, don't panic! We have compiled some tips for you.

Take a look at our suggestions for creating the perfect TV area and see if you are tempted to rearrange your living room into something a little more user-friendly!