The latest textile trends because plain just won't do!

Home decor is a hugely personal thing but that doesn't stop trends starting and permeating high street collections, so what is popular right now will undoubtedly have an impact on your home.
Something we think is fabulous is the influx of textile trends that are currently making themselves heard above the myriad of single colour items and plain cotton. From colour blocking cushions through to vibrant animal prints, there is an eye-catching and stylish textile trend for you, if you are willing to open your mind and home to a little colour and texture.
Take a look at some of our favourite textile trends and see if you might like to bring any into your home!
You can throw away the textile trends rulebook now as non-matching patterns and clashing colours are all the rage. There really is a sense that the more eclectic you can make your mix of fabrics, the better and we are in love with these fantastic styles.
Though all shown in coordinating colours, these cushions could just as easily have all been different shades and still looked as great! Complex, busy patterns such as brocade-style and chevrons shouldn't work well together and yet they do, so get experimenting!
While plain fabrics can look great, especially on comfortable sofas, we are huge fans of one of the latest textile trends that sees geometric styles creating dramatic and eye-catching furniture.
This fantastic example, from Design by Deborah, sees a brown and cream linear geometric pattern making the chenille fabric really pop and come into its own. Even with the addition of vibrant jewel coloured silk cushions, it is the fabulous pattern that is taking centre stage and for good reason! In a more minimalist room, this fabric would still look fabulous, while working with the understated surroundings!
If you are less enthralled by the idea of mixing and matching your patterns or choosing really strong and dramatic styles, maybe you could consider colour blocking as a way of experimenting with textile trends in your home?
Identified by the use of two or more strong colours, in a plain and and chunky way, colour blocking is a fantastically beautiful, but relatively tame way to embrace textile trends, so for a more conservative home, this could work really well to brighten up a living or bedroom!
before we even talk about animal print, get old fashioned notions of leopard print being tacky out of your head, as animal print fabrics have been enjoying a huge surge in popularity in recent years, with many high-end manufacturers and artisans seeking to use them on their products!
Animal print is a textile trend that we feel sure is here to stay, not least because there is a fabulous option for everybody! We love these vibrant interpretations of traditional leopard print and could imagine them looking incredible when used to upholster a bespoke armchair. What a pop of colour!
Textile trends don't only refer to patterns and colours, they can also allude to textures, something we are huge advocates of. From fluffy sheepskin through to coarse linen, as seen here, there will always be a place for a variety of textures in your home.
We are keen on using texture seasonally, with warm wool and fluffy knits being perfect for autumn and winter, while smooth silk and pressed cottons are wonderful for summer! Add in some clever use of colour and textile trends can work all year round.
Let's finish on a high note, with a luxury textile trend that has stood the test of time to become a classic, as well as a modern staple! Fluffy, furry textiles, whether in rug, throw or cushion form, always look great and add a touch of high-end elegance to whatever room you put them in.
For something a little less muted and even more fun, fluffy textiles can easily be dyed to be vibrant and super eye-catching, so why not go crazy and mix and match a few of these trends to create a space that is fabulously eclectic and 100% your style?
