The latest textile trends because plain just won't do!

Home decor is a hugely personal thing but that doesn't stop trends starting and permeating high street collections, so what is popular right now will undoubtedly have an impact on your home.

Something we think is fabulous is the influx of textile trends that are currently making themselves heard above the myriad of single colour items and plain cotton. From colour blocking cushions through to vibrant animal prints, there is an eye-catching and stylish textile trend for you, if you are willing to open your mind and home to a little colour and texture.

Take a look at some of our favourite textile trends and see if you might like to bring any into your home!