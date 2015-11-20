The old idiom cleanliness is next to godliness is extremely relevant when it comes to your kitchen. Unlike popular belief, the largest playground for bacteria isn't the bathroom, it's the kitchen. Consider that the kitchen is the food factory and the social hub of the house, doesn't it seem imperative to keep it clean? Of course the sink, worktops and floor are always sparkling but the kitchen appliances usually stay on the to do list.

How many times did grease consume your oven? Or microwave walls get splattered with food spills? The importance of maintaining your kitchen electronics has added benefits: you will prolong their life-span. Your wallet will thank you if you devote time to keep an all-around shining kitchen!

Let’s see then how to keep your kitchen equipment as good as new!