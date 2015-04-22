Hidden secrets: Carpenter's workshop conversion home

The original workshop sat behind this brick wall that links two 19th century terraces, which until the restoration began, was nothing more than a typical brick wall lining the footpath of a London street.

The once conventional wall has been pierced to create an indistinct front door that would be go completely unnoticed to most passers by. Hiding behind is a special conversion home that shows the diversity and originality of modern homes in one of the world's most intriguing cities.