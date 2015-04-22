A show-stopping extension in Surrey

Not just your average home extension, this project designed by architects Vista Contracts and photographed by Will Eckersley is truly spectacular! It perfectly demonstrates how you can transform your property by extending out into the garden, and opening up the living areas for a more social and interactive space. Increasingly, homeowners are choosing to renovate and extend their homes as opposed to moving on to larger properties, ready-made to accommodate the family. It makes perfect sense as it means no upheaval or stressful move, and there's no sad goodbyes to a home that has seen happy times and helped to create happy memories. The owners of this stunning build have decided to keep hold of their home, but transform it into the house they always wanted!
The beautiful extension, with retractable glass doors which slide back to create a 'removable wall' effect, adds valuable space to the home, and as you can see, also boasts an absolutely breath-taking aesthetic. Modern, perfectly integrated into to the original property, and elegantly understated, it's impossible not to fall in love with this house. Let's take a closer look…
Here we have a fresh and contemporary update of the existing building. The association of glass and timber creates a visually interesting dynamic, and the clean lines of the extension itself complements the purity and simplicity of the materials. The stark white façade looks clean and crisp, and gives us a clue as to the colour scheme of the ultra modern interior.
From the outside, we can see how the low, wide extension juts out into the garden, making the most of the outdoor space. The design brings the outdoors inside, and simultaneously transforms the garden into an extension of the living area. It offers the choice to eat breakfast at the dining table in the warmth, or, if the weather is nice, to begin the morning with a bite to eat on the deck.
With an open plan kitchen. dining and living area, this flexible family space encourages everyone to communicate and spend time together. The minimalist style is epitomised in the white cupboards, without any fittings such as handles or hinges on display. The seamless look of the units is complemented by the white walls and ceiling, where you will find a small modern skylight that maximises the natural light. Pale wooden floorboards accompany the neutral décor, hinting at Scandinavian influences and recognising the current trend.
The kitchen and dining area sit side-by-side for practical living, which reflects today's typical attitude to multitasking. Here, multitasking is taken to the next level: it's possible to chat to the chef, enjoy a comfy seat, catch the news on T.V. and enjoy some fresh air all at the same time!
The 3 matte grey lights hanging above the dining table add a touch of industrial chic to this scene. The charcoal shade is repeated in the seat design, which achieves a look of continuity and self-aware style.
Now you see it, now you don't!. This really is an example of design magic! The sliding glass panels, when fully opened, connect the garden and the interior as one. This feature allows the living areas to feel fresher, brighter, and more alive. With not a single dark corner or drab area in sight, the living room is a cheerful and welcoming place. The furnishings are comfy and understated, but fit in perfectly to the modern, minimalist theme.
