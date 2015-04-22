A show-stopping extension in Surrey

Not just your average home extension, this project designed by architects Vista Contracts and photographed by Will Eckersley is truly spectacular! It perfectly demonstrates how you can transform your property by extending out into the garden, and opening up the living areas for a more social and interactive space. Increasingly, homeowners are choosing to renovate and extend their homes as opposed to moving on to larger properties, ready-made to accommodate the family. It makes perfect sense as it means no upheaval or stressful move, and there's no sad goodbyes to a home that has seen happy times and helped to create happy memories. The owners of this stunning build have decided to keep hold of their home, but transform it into the house they always wanted!

The beautiful extension, with retractable glass doors which slide back to create a 'removable wall' effect, adds valuable space to the home, and as you can see, also boasts an absolutely breath-taking aesthetic. Modern, perfectly integrated into to the original property, and elegantly understated, it's impossible not to fall in love with this house. Let's take a closer look…