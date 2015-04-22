The Sunken House, N1

Now we see the kitchen, which is a mix of muted tones, soft hues of light, and natural elements in the timber table and garden view. While the revered Eames lounge chair sits proudly in the loungeroom, a variation of Eames' second most famous chair design has been used to seat those dining here.

If you loved this short tour of Ed's Shed, we recommend you take a look at this beautiful black cladded home in West Sussex.