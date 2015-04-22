The Sunken House, N1

Architectural photographer Ed Reeve enlisted the help of renowned British architect David Adjaye to design his new home named The Sunken House, also fittingly dubbed “Ed's Shed”. The minimal and refined design appears simple at first, but becomes more detailed and thought provoking the more it is viewed. Built as an
architectural punctuation, Adjaye designed a home that is a full-stop at the end of the terrace, aiming to build a home that is sympathetic to its context, rather than simply blending in with the existing streetscape.
Love it or hate it, the bold structure is hard to miss on this quiet residential street close to De Beauvoir Square in east London. Its bold black facade tells us the inside is going to be anything but ordinary.
As with all newly built homes, the environment has been considered here in the form of the building materials chosen. This urban retreat is not only a home, but is also available for photo and video shoots, and has been hired by the likes of Harrods and BAFTA. The aspect of the newly built house was carefully considered to maximise sunlight and enhance its ever changing visual affects.
A central courtyard offers an urban oasis for the occupants, and has proved a favourite area of the home to shoot. The midday sun bathes the courtyard in light, whilst the morning and afternoon sun casts shadows that shift as the day passes, offering a unique composition at varying hours of the day. Come autumn, the tree that highlights the courtyard turns a fiery red, adding yet another unique aspect to a home that already ignites the visual senses.
In keeping with the black timber cladding of the exterior, the bathroom is also dominated by black; a colour often kept out of the bathroom, but when used correctly, can work to great effect.
A simple and low maintenance interior was also high on the priority for Ed's Shed. By opting to leave the walls bare, the afternoon light flowing in through the Oak, Maple and Birch trees creates a living wallpaper that gently moves in the breeze.
To the rear of the house is a wonderfully secluded courtyard, which opens up from the kitchen inside. Along the perimeter fence of the property, recessed up-lighting creates a green glow at night, washing light through the foliage for an effect like no other.
Now we see the kitchen, which is a mix of muted tones, soft hues of light, and natural elements in the timber table and garden view. While the revered Eames lounge chair sits proudly in the loungeroom, a variation of Eames' second most famous chair design has been used to seat those dining here.
