Quaint rural cottage with a surprising twist

Today we're going to take a look at a traditional cottage in Eddleston, Scotland, which has been captured in these images by Chris Humphreys Photography. The property sits alongside a small lake and is surrounded by tall trees, making a perfect spot to enjoy a quite and private existence away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The natural backdrop is just one of the many features of this project which has us totally enamoured—just take a look at the stunning architecture! A new modern extension has been added to the side of the cottage, and rather than attempting to create a blended look, Icosis Architects have opted to make a bold statement with a totally different architectural style. The black rectangular addition with large glass panels wrapping around the lower floor is certainly a contrast to the original white period home, with a pitched roof and traditional chimneys, but we think the finished result is amazing! Now it's time for you to make your own mind up…
The house stands proudly in it's beautiful habitat, appearing almost defiant with its two juxtaposing halves on display. The traditional façade of the cottage is equally as striking as its contemporary counterpart and neighbour. The regal frontage has been well cared for, and a lime green accent has been introduced to the porch roof for an individual look which reflects the greenery of the surroundings, and also indicates a playful approach to design.
The extension is really something to behold! As in the original property, there are two levels. Below you will find the living area and kitchen, and above appears to be a spacious master bedroom. The glass balustrades add an interesting visual dynamic, as well as providing a barrier between the outdoor dining area and the wilder, sloping piece of land to the front. Thanks to the large windows and sliding panels which reflect the willowy outlines of trees, and the soft blue of the sky, the extension appears to blend harmoniously into it's environment, working with it rather than against it.
A pale timber, which appears to be pinewood, dominates the hallway and stairwell, contributing to the earthy, natural feel of this home. A combination of stripped back timber, fresh, white walls and only a few stand out decorations for a personal touch, ensures that this hallway is welcoming and capable of inspiring a feeling of calm. Floods of natural lights pour in through the modern feature window between levels, which further contributes to the peaceful and relaxed vibe.
The modern meets country-style kitchen is a great example of contemporary open plan living. Located in the new extended section, the shape of the room is unusual, with straight lines and 90 degree angles suddenly meeting a slanted roof and tilted skylight. The kitchen design plays up to this unusual shape; the cupboards and work top protrude at an angle contrary to the angle of the ceiling.
Finally, we have the dining area, facing out on to the greenery and beautiful lake that we saw in the first image. The neutral colour scheme continues into this section of the lower floor, and the understated interiors complement the stunning view, which becomes part of the interior décor thanks to the floor to ceiling windows.
