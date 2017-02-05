​Which non-permanent home upgrades work best?

It goes without saying that we all want to live in beautiful homes—not only spaces that appeal to us, but that can make our guests and visitors also catch their breath. Feels great knowing that your taste in living room sofas (or bathroom colours, or kitchen counters, etc.) has the power to inspire someone else, right?

However, crafting up a perfectly styled room takes time, not to mention money – but before you dismiss this as another piece that isn’t meant for you, keep reading, for we have no less than 10 clever ways in which you can instil both beauty and style into your house without breaking the bank (or working through an entire weekend).