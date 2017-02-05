​Which non-permanent home upgrades work best?

It goes without saying that we all want to live in beautiful homes—not only spaces that appeal to us, but that can make our guests and visitors also catch their breath. Feels great knowing that your taste in living room sofas (or bathroom colours, or kitchen counters, etc.) has the power to inspire someone else, right?
However, crafting up a perfectly styled room takes time, not to mention money – but before you dismiss this as another piece that isn’t meant for you, keep reading, for we have no less than 10 clever ways in which you can instil both beauty and style into your house without breaking the bank (or working through an entire weekend).
Wall pictures can be so much more than a photo in a frame. How about really showcasing your love for striking design by using a unique piece from Pixers’ vast range of artistic images – or uploading your very own?
Beachscapes, geometric patterns, colourful renderings, you name it! With numerous options to adorn your walls (from canvas prints and high-definition posters to wall murals and acrylic prints), Pixers make it their mission to help your interiors flaunt your unique style in easy, practical and inspiring ways.
Don’t let your new framed wall art pieces get all the attention; save some style for your windows as well.
But no need to purchase brand-new curtains—switch out the one room’s window treatment with another, like changing your guest bedroom’s curtains with the living room’s, etc.
Plants and flowers are beautiful, they add freshness, they cleanse the air, they add some scent to a space, and they are so easy to move around to wherever desired – so why would you not want to add some potted pretties to your interior spaces?
Thought you had run out of ideas on how to spruce up your walls? Think again, because with Pixers’ huge range of vinyl- and washable wallpapers, styling up your room’s walls has never been easier – or more fun.
Pixerstick tear- and crease-resistant self-adhesive matte wall murals will help you inject as much colour and motif as you want into any room you want. Pick from their collection of artistic designs (or send in your own to be printed), install them quickly and easily yourself, and move them from wall to wall (or room to room) as often as you want!
It’s simple, yet so effective – changing a room’s pillows and cushions, we mean.
And if your room is dominated by neutrals (whites, greys, beige, etc.), you can work with scatter cushions in just about any colour(s) under the sun.
No more room left on your walls? How about putting an unused corner to good use by installing a floating corner shelf?
This can be a great spot for those new potted house plants you’re going to get!
Whether it's on your nightstand in the bedroom, the hallway or the study, there has to be a table lamp somewhere that could do with some new colour and/or pattern.
It's a small change, yet you can bet it'll grab attention.
If you're hesitant about wallpapering an entire room or wall, how about just covering the backing of a bookcase? Some striking gift-wrapping paper can also do the trick.
It's sure to add a subtle pop of pattern/colour for a whole lot less money.
For an affordable exterior upgrade, paint your front door an unexpected shade like tangerine orange or sapphire blue.
The result will be a happy pop of colour that can modernise an old house without compromising its historic character.
A single, well-placed mirror has the power to transform an entire room and visually double its space, especially if you go with a floor-to-ceiling design.
homify hint: For a custom look on the cheap, have a mirrored glass cut to fit a beautiful vintage frame.
