The World's Best Shipping Container Home

While one of America's founding fathers Thomas Jefferson once famously (and controversially) quoted “All men are created equal”, we cannot say the same thing when it comes to home building. Each newly built home reflects the different tastes, styles and budgets of those who are building them and should be a reflection of their personality.

Grillagh Water is a forward-thinking, newly built home from Patrick Bradley Architects, situated in the scenic countryside of Northern Ireland. The project derives its name from the nearby Grillagh River, in which the new design aims to take in the view of the water, the rolling hills that surround the property and the mountains in the distance.

Unless you were informed you would be totally unaware the contemporary home is built of four shipping containers, displacing any myths that a modern and luxurious home cannot be built on a budget. To gain a further insight into the first rural home in Northern Ireland built from shipping containers, let us take you on the full tour…