Essential guide to preparing your home for sublet

If your tenancy agreement or landlord has given the green light, then it is time to determine which rooms will be included in the sublet agreement. The unused bedroom, of course, you will say and you will be absolutely right! But there are further considerations to balance.

One will be the proximity between the prospective sublet room and the rest of the house. For example, if a house constitutes 3 bedrooms, 2 on the upper deck and 1 on the lower, it might be better to sublet the lower deck room. It will provide more privacy to the new tenant and to you.

Also, you need to consider the access points of the sublet room to the bathroom and the exit. As we will discuss in the next section, an en-suite bathroom can bring up the price of the room. In relation to the exit, it will again be a matter of privacy as a sublet room close to the door gives the new tenant the opportunity to come and go without disturbing the peace of the house.