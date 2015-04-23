Your browser is out-of-date.

Transform your outdoor space: extraordinary garages & sheds

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
Canonbury Square, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern garage/shed
Garages and outbuildings are much coveted for the extra space they offer to homeowners, though they are often neglected and their full potential remains unrealised. Of course, your garage is where you can keep your car or bikes away from the elements, and you can also sleep easy knowing your valuable assets are locked safely away. However, if you want something a little more impressive than your average carport or garage, or if you want an outhouse that offers not just storage space, but a stylish place to entertain, then this selection of extraordinary garages and sheds will inspire you. Just see for yourself…

An intriguing room…

Canonbury Square, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern garage/shed
At first glance, this unusual addition to a home in Canonbury square, London, peaks one's curiosity. A fine example of the work of IQ Glass UK, this cubic garage design certainly delivers, and even surpasses expectations. Once the glass door is closed, it becomes apparent that the panels are opaque, reflecting the natural surroundings and striking façade of the family home. There's no sign of the prized car, or outdoor dining furniture once the door is closed, but the reflective nature of the glass ensures the garden still appears open and spacious. The building blends in with its environment, and despite being a pretty unique feature, it actually works extremely well in a traditional setting. 

Sophisticated design

Garage homify Modern garage/shed
Designed as part of a house in Notting Hill, this garage is a visualisation of what the finished garage will look like. Occupying the basement level, this exclusive looking space is to be created from fairface concrete. The glossy surfaces complement the shine of the Maserati, which takes centre stage, and the dimmed lights and contemporary backlights create a sophisticated, refined look.

Multipurpose outhouse

Bespoke garden cinema room with a bar Crown Pavilions Modern garage/shed
Now for something a little different. This cedarwood garden room is a modern take on the traditional shed, and there's no grubby gardening equipment or tatty gardening attire in sight! Rather, we have a stunning and spacious entertainment area complete with a trendy bar and high-tech speakers. Whether you want a luxury room like this, or a practical garden office to enjoy the outdoors as you work from home, Crown Pavilions offer a bespoke service which allows you to create your ultimate garden building.

Not your typical shed

Domestic Garden Room , Modular105.co.uk Modular105.co.uk Modern study/office
This smart and contemporary white outhouse has been pre wired and decorated to a tight schedule by Modular 105. It has been erected in a garden where the only access is through the house and provides valuable extra square metres for the occupants. With plenty of space of storage and a removable diving wall, this outbuilding is both practical and stylish. 

A stunning renovation

Henley on Thames - After Garageflex garageflex,henley,garage makeover,triple garage,garage design,bike storage,garage flooring,resin floor,wall cabinets,diy
What you see here has undergone a huge transformation from a run-down and under appreciated garage to a state of the art garage the owner could be truly proud of. Thanks to GarageTek, it now boasts smart storage solutions, a practical and hardwearing resin floor, and cladded walls and ceilings to save on energy. What a spectacular space!

If you want to see more inspiring garages, take a look at this ideabook.

Hidden secrets: Carpenter's workshop conversion home
Which of these garages or outhouses do you find most appealing? Leave a comment and let us know!

