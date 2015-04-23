The Jaw-Dropping Dorset Family Home

Today we're lucky enough to take a tour around a breathtaking modern build in Dorset, complete with high quality luxury interiors courtesy of professional designers, Woadden Nash Interiors. A tasteful neutral colour scheme, modern interior style and the finest materials combine to make this family home a true gem. Spread over three-storeys, this property offers plenty of space for a large family, and the open plan layout encourages regular social interaction and facilitates a busy daily schedule.
The exterior offers an impressive display of contemporary home design, and the bespoke interiors perfectly complement the sleek façade. The first impression we get gives a strong clue as to what we will find indoors. Every inch of this home has been carefully crafted and decorated with a considerable amount of insight into current trends, as well as which ideas will stand the test of time.
Let's take a look around…
The lower level of this impressive home has been fully opened out into the garden, creating fluidity between outside and in. The natural stone finish of the lower exterior presents a raw beauty that contrasts with the ultra modern and neat white frame, above.
The large windows reflect back the greenery of the surrounding area, giving the home an open, airy feel.
This bedroom is a picture of calm and serenity, with white walls and traditional white linen bed sheets. For a guaranteed good night's sleep, simple décor and neutral shades are the way to go, as Woadden Nash are clearly aware.
The interiors are modern and sophisticated, and we're particularly drawn to the spherical silver light shade comprised of woven metal strips. To balance out the edgier elements of the design, soft furnishings ensure the room remains comfortable and cosy; the perfect place to relax and reboot after a long day.
We can imagine chilled out Sunday mornings spent curled up in bed, with a clear view of blue skies and the countryside beyond. Imagine being able to enjoy the outdoors without leaving the comfort of the bedroom… bliss!
The modern hallway is an oasis of white, marble and glass. The balustrades open up the space, making the area appear bigger and more grand. A dark purple wall is a strong visual element that adds depth and variety to the design, whilst the hardwood stairs with a hint of ash grey introduce a cooling tone to the interior.
We can see the corridor stretching back to the open plan living area, and even further to the trees outside. Not just a connecting passageway, the hallway is a prominent space that deserves, and has received, a considered and stylish makeover.
This large, spacious and social dining area is something to behold! Although there are no dividing walls, the furniture has been arranged in such a way as to create distinct areas for cooking, eating, and relaxing. The tiles underfoot appear to be marble or stone, providing a glossy finish that looks classic and luxurious.
Soft grey shades are introduced through the exquisite upholstery, with darker grey leather chairs standing out against the glossy white dining table. Reflective surfaces have been utilised to create a greater sense of space, and a glass wall separates the hallway from this multifunctional area without blocking any of the natural light, which finds its way into every corner.
Finally, we have another perspective looking out to the garden from the dining area. With layered tones of grey, brown and white, with some interspersed flashes of lime green, the colour scheme creates continuity throughout the ground floor.
The white box on the back wall appears to encase a TV, hiding it away when it's not in use. Other features include a contemporary hanging light made of glass and metal, and a modern take on a chandelier, which appears be floating above the seating area in the living room.
