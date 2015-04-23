The Jaw-Dropping Dorset Family Home

Today we're lucky enough to take a tour around a breathtaking modern build in Dorset, complete with high quality luxury interiors courtesy of professional designers, Woadden Nash Interiors. A tasteful neutral colour scheme, modern interior style and the finest materials combine to make this family home a true gem. Spread over three-storeys, this property offers plenty of space for a large family, and the open plan layout encourages regular social interaction and facilitates a busy daily schedule.

The exterior offers an impressive display of contemporary home design, and the bespoke interiors perfectly complement the sleek façade. The first impression we get gives a strong clue as to what we will find indoors. Every inch of this home has been carefully crafted and decorated with a considerable amount of insight into current trends, as well as which ideas will stand the test of time.

Let's take a look around…