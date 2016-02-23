What Lies Behind the Red Door?

The old saying “blink and you'll miss it” certainly rings true in this particular project. The windy country roads of rural Britain are lined with unassuming farmhouses, cottages and pubs, and this church, on the outskirts of Durham in the north of England, is no different.

Looking just like any other country church from the outside, the differences are hidden until you step inside, which is when you quickly realise this once humble church is now unlike any other. Converted by Swiss architects Evolution Design and wonderfully captured by architect and architectural photographer, Chris Humphreys, this quaint getaway has to be seen to be believed!