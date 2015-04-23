5 inspiring must-see kitchens!

What makes a kitchen special, and why do we place so much emphasis on the kitchen when it comes to refurbishing or redecorating? Well, though it's been said before, it's true: the kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of the home! It's a social, communal area for sharing food, recipes, cooking duties, and not to mention the stories and highlights from everybody's day. There are more than enough reasons to make this central hub a special and enjoyable place to spend time, so the design you choose should be able to withstand the ebb and flow of kitchen trends. It should be elegant and timeless, as well as a reflection of your own personal tastes, and suited to your lifestyle. It can be difficult deciding on a particular style and the materials you want in your kitchen, but there are plenty of stunning examples that can help inform your decision—just see the ones below to guide you in the right direction…
This beautiful kitchen from in-toto Kitchens Salisbury takes a traditional approach to design, resulting in a tasteful kitchen in muted tones of pale green and white, with Ivory wall units stainless steel fittings. Clean lines are created through the even, identical floor tiles, and through the particularly intriguing striped glass splashback—we haven't seen anything like it before, but it certainly creates an impressive and striking aesthetic.
This small but perfectly formed kitchen incorporates reflective white worktops and matching white cabinets to stunning effect. The finished result looks clean and fresh, and the splash of colour in the form of the potted flower is a perfect additional flourish. What draws our eye most of all is the stunning, contemporary chandelier in pride of place above the dining table. The small individual squares reflect light and bring some classic glamour to the room, though the simple form and shape means it doesn't appear 'over the top'. White kitchens are a great option if you're working with a smaller space, as it keeps the area looking light and bright (and therefore bigger).
Though on first inspection you might wonder where they all are, this kitchen is home to 2 ovens, a large free standing fridge, and a larder! Thanks to clever storage solutions and a seamless design, this kitchen looks simple and elegant despite holding plenty of mod cons and top of the range cooking equipment. Most big appliances are grouped together in one corner, accessible but out of the way, leaving plenty of room for a central island and extra worktop space. The island unit itself consists of two base cabinets with four shallow and two deep drawers.
This kitchen is a perfect blend of comfort and edgy design, which creates a perfect family-friendly area that is also a great place to entertain and cook for guests. Speckled black and grey surfaces compliment the duck egg blue cabinets and silver finishes in this room. We particularly like the row of lights above the kitchen island, which look like enlarged rain droplets! The hot pink and grey seats are an interesting and eye-catching feature which brings a bold, personal touch to the design.
Last but not least, this mainly white kitchen reinforces the trend. There is a hint of industrial style in some elements of the interior, such as the lighting and grey cabinets. The modern interiors don't give away that it is in fact part of a 1950s home—it has been transformed beyond recognition and is now a bright and modern space that the whole family can enjoy.
