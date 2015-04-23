5 inspiring must-see kitchens!

What makes a kitchen special, and why do we place so much emphasis on the kitchen when it comes to refurbishing or redecorating? Well, though it's been said before, it's true: the kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of the home! It's a social, communal area for sharing food, recipes, cooking duties, and not to mention the stories and highlights from everybody's day. There are more than enough reasons to make this central hub a special and enjoyable place to spend time, so the design you choose should be able to withstand the ebb and flow of kitchen trends. It should be elegant and timeless, as well as a reflection of your own personal tastes, and suited to your lifestyle. It can be difficult deciding on a particular style and the materials you want in your kitchen, but there are plenty of stunning examples that can help inform your decision—just see the ones below to guide you in the right direction…