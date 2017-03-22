​How to build your perfect kitchen DIY extension

Out of all the home renovations, DIY and makeover projects, creating a large and open-plan kitchen extension is probably the most popular. Due to its benefits (like more space for entertaining), a spacious and stylish kitchen is one of the most sought-after features in a modern home.

After all, a kitchen is not just about cooking and eating – it's where a family can spend quality time together by socialising, working and relaxing. However, before we can pick out stools for the new island, we have to start at the beginning: knowing where the new space is going to come from, getting the layout right, and having a look at some estimated costs…