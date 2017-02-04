A low-cost prefabricated family home

You might be shaking your head, thinking that there is no possible way today’s homify 360° discovery could come in under £18k – but it did. Of course the price does not cover the plot of land, but only the physical residential structure. But regardless, this charming abode is still a steal!

Created by Turkish home-builder company Tuna Prefabrik, the idea behind this structure was to offer maximum space and functionality for minimal cost. This was achieved by clever techniques and creative thinking, which we will reveal right now…