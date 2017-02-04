Your browser is out-of-date.

Exclusive look inside Britain's most glamorous home

Johannes van Graan
Whitelands - St Georges Hill - Weybridge, CTS Systems
No, today’s homify 360° discovery does not showcase a five-star hotel. Trust us, this glorious structure is, in fact, a residential house! 

Located in a wealthy estate in Weybridge (where various properties exude a lavish ambience), this recently completed home is all about exquisite luxury. CTS Systems, a firm specialising in home media design and installation, was asked to provide technological solutions that would integrate all of the individual elements such as lighting, heating, audio-visual devices and security for personalised experiences and ease of operation. 

Of course, technological wonders aside, this house also flaunts fabulous spaces, sophisticated style and an overall atmosphere that is enough to make anybody go “wow!”

Let’s take a look…

The front façade

Whitelands - St Georges Hill - Weybridge, CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Whitelands—St Georges Hill—Weybridge

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Welcome to this humble little abode, where a circular driveway allows us to park right in front of the main entrance. Exquisite garden touches can be seen just about everywhere, providing a neat and lush look that frames the entire house (have a look at that gorgeous forest in the background). 

With exposed brick and snow-white finishes for select surfaces (such as frames and balconies), the house flaunts a very traditional look that is made even more exquisite due to the warm interior glow radiating through the majestic windows. 

Shall we peek at the insides?

A stunning living room

Family Room CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Family Room

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Strong earthy neutrals reign supreme in the living room, which seems to be all about style and comfort – how could you not be stylish and comfortable with that gigantic L-shaped sofa and a myriad of scatter cushions? 

Every piece of décor and furniture adds to the luxurious ambience, even the ceiling, which sports an exquisite design and numerous lighting fixtures.

The cinema room

Basement Cinema Room CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Basement Cinema Room

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Down to the basement we go, for here is where the family cinema room is located. Decked out in a 7.2.2 Dolby Atmos surround system and a 4K UHD Projector (not to mention plush lounging options and décor items which transport us to the golden age of Hollywood) ensure an exceptional and immersive experience for film night. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

Splish splash

Swimming Pool CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Swimming Pool

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

When was the last time you gained admission to a private swimming pool via fingerprint access? Well, this gorgeous beauty doesn’t allow just anyone to enter her luxurious space. 

With a fantastic pitched skylight directly above, this swimming pool is only one of this house’s numerous and very deluxe elements.

Exquisite lighting

Whitelands - St Georges Hill - Weybridge, CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Whitelands—St Georges Hill—Weybridge

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Want to wow your guests? A decadent chandelier which dangles two storeys down should do it!

This superb lighting element injects so much sophistication and lighting to the interior spaces, while also playing the part of a fantastic décor piece. Just look how it combines with the spiral staircase as it goes down and down and down…

A floor for fab fitness

Basement Gym CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Basement Gym

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

In addition to the cinema room, the basement also houses the personal gym, sporting numerous pieces of equipment to keep the family’s fitness levels in check. 

Of course beauty goes hand in hand with functionality here, which is the reason for the elegant lighting, remarkable wallpaper, and a full-size mirror which visually doubles the room’s size (not that it needs it).

The garage

Garage CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Garage

CTS Systems
CTS Systems
CTS Systems

Last but certainly not least, we take a look at the garage, which features a motorised turntable operable by phone or tablet. After all, storing your car on an ordinary piece of floor which remains stationary is just so middle class, don’t you agree? 

As with the rest of the house, the garage also flaunts fabulous lighting fixtures that coat the entire room in a dazzling (but not too bright) glow.

Who says you can’t have it all? 

Let’s have a look at the: 7 steps to the most organised garage on your street.

"How can my home be cleaner and better organised?"
What are your thoughts on this house?

Discover home inspiration!

No, Thanks