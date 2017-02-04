Exclusive look inside Britain's most glamorous home

No, today’s homify 360° discovery does not showcase a five-star hotel. Trust us, this glorious structure is, in fact, a residential house!

Located in a wealthy estate in Weybridge (where various properties exude a lavish ambience), this recently completed home is all about exquisite luxury. CTS Systems, a firm specialising in home media design and installation, was asked to provide technological solutions that would integrate all of the individual elements such as lighting, heating, audio-visual devices and security for personalised experiences and ease of operation.

Of course, technological wonders aside, this house also flaunts fabulous spaces, sophisticated style and an overall atmosphere that is enough to make anybody go “wow!”.

Let’s take a look…