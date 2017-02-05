What must I know when planning a side home extension?

In the quest to find more space, we have a few options to pick from, including moving house. However, this is not always a viable option, especially if you’re happy with the area you’re currently living in as it’s situated in a safe neighbourhood, located close to work and school, etc.

Another choice that won’t see you pack up and move away, yet still gain more space, would be to consider extending the legroom you currently have – and this is definitely a sure-fire way to add value to your property. The benefits of adding an extension to your house include:

• Avoiding the costs, effort and time associated with moving.

• The ability to create greater living space to meet your present needs.

• The ability to future-proof your home design.

Sound good to you? Let’s investigate a bit more…