Why is IKEA's MALM bed and drawer set so popular?

There's no doubting the popularity of IKEA furniture, but the range that seems to have the most widespread appeal is MALM.

Available in a variety of styles, shapes and colours, there really is a bed and set of drawers for everyone. But have you ever stopped to consider just how versatile this furniture range is?

Interior designers have always known that MALM is a great way to get a contemporary aesthetic on a budget, but if you need some extra convincing it's right for your bedroom, let us tell you exactly why it is!