Why is IKEA's MALM bed and drawer set so popular?

There's no doubting the popularity of IKEA furniture, but the range that seems to have the most widespread appeal is MALM.
Available in a variety of styles, shapes and colours, there really is a bed and set of drawers for everyone. But have you ever stopped to consider just how versatile this furniture range is?
Interior designers have always known that MALM is a great way to get a contemporary aesthetic on a budget, but if you need some extra convincing it's right for your bedroom, let us tell you exactly why it is!
How you style your MALM bed is entirely up to you, but did you know that IKEA offers pull-out storage drawers that sit perfectly underneath it?
A great way to upgrade your bed when you have extra budget, just imagine how handy these drawers would be for storing clean bed linen!
Thanks to a staggeringly simple, chic and unfussy design, MALM furniture items look as though they're straight out of a five-star hotel.
The black-brown wood option is particularly eye-catching and contemporary, adding edgy style to any bedroom in an instant.
If you think all chests of drawers are bulky and space-consuming, think again! MALM is offered in a variety of sizes and shapes, meaning there will be a solution for you.
Tall, slimline units are particularly effective, with many having a lift-up lid and integrated mirror for your convenience.
MALM drawers are great for storing all of your clothes, but what about the extra functions they offer?
With a smooth, flat-top and wipeable finish, they're great for standing a small bedroom television on, as well as jewellery boxes and make up. They're storage units and vanity stations rolled into one!
You don't have to look hard to find a wealth of amazing IKEA hacks you can use to make your standard MALM items more custom and unusual.
From painting them, to adding decals and even changing the proportions, you can adapt as you see fit.
The smooth fronts of MALM drawers make them absolutely perfect for nurseries, as the lack of bulky and potentially dangerous handles will offer any new parent peace of mind.
Integrated handles mean you, and only you, can access what's inside the drawers, but please always follow the installation instructions to the letter and fix your storage to the wall.
The joy of IKEA is that everything you need is all under one roof so, if you like to add some serious organisation to your drawers, they have you covered!
Take a stroll around and you'll easily find a wealth of drawer divide options, which will make your day-to-day tidying much simpler.
MALM is such a versatile furniture range as there are a host of different colours and finishes to choose from.
With edgy black-brown wood effect, plain white, beech and oak veneers all readily available, however you have chosen to decorate your bedroom, there will be a suitable MALM shade for you!
When it comes to IKEA furniture, there aren't any rules and you can put anything, anywhere, within reason.
We really like idea of using a large drawer unit to divide a large bedroom and en suite as the size of the space won't be compromised but the storage will be exponentially increased.
