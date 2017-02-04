Your browser is out-of-date.

What ways are there to light my kitchen?

A modern kitchen in rural location, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen
We all want our homes to be filled with beautiful natural light, but no room needs it more than your kitchen. Think about what you do on a daily basis in your cooking area and you'll realise having plenty of light and functional space is a priority, which any kitchen planner would concur with. 

Fear not if you don't know how to include more light in your kitchen plans, or are unsure which designs will make the best use of it because we've found some incredible projects that will give you all the information and inspiration you could need. 

Let's take a look!

1. Pendulum lights add extra glamour

Private Residential Refurbishment, Kent homify Modern kitchen
2. Going without curtains will make the room brighter

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style kitchen
3. A modular design breaks up opaque light barriers perfectly

Kitchen D-Max Photography Industrial style kitchen
4. Skylights are a great natural light solution

homify Modern kitchen
5. Pale pastel cabinets keep the light flowing

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
6. LED spotlights add incredible task lighting

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
7. Have three layers of lighting

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Classic style kitchen
Skylights, main lights and under-cabinet installations.

8. An open-plan design will feel brighter

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
9. Try to utilise natural light from every angle

Kitchen IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern kitchen
10. Gloss white surfaces will seem to stretch forever

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
11. Even traditional white cabinets will look fresh and light

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Country style kitchen
12. Use the full height of the room for extra light

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
13. Include glazing in every wall if possible

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
14. Wide windows offer panoramic illumination

Country Kitchen Hart Design and Construction Country style kitchen
15. Even black can look bright with French doors

AR Design Studio- The Medic's House, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern kitchen
16. Include as many windows as possible

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist kitchen
Especially if you choose a dark floor.

17. Island lighting is practical and looks amazing

Timeless Greys Rencraft Classic style kitchen Wood Grey
18. Unfussy industrial styling never swallows up natural light

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
19. Marble adds luxury

Open-Plan Kitchen, Dining Room and Media Room Luke Cartledge Photography Classic style kitchen
And a reflective surface for light to bounce off.

20. A glass roof will make your kitchen dazzling

​Kitchen and sitting area with views of the back garden at Bedford Gardens house. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern kitchen Glass White
21. Small skylights are an easy way to brighten a kitchen extension

Headlands Cottage - Interior Barc Architects Modern kitchen
22. A monochrome scheme will help emphasise all the natural light

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
23. Draw extra sunshine indoors with yellow accents

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth Modern kitchen
For even more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 kitchen counters that are ideal for small homes.

Have you spotted a bright idea for your kitchen?

