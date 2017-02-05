Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

What kind of wall and garden fencing options are there?

press profile homify press profile homify
un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

Walls and garden fencing are vital for securing your outdoor privacy, but let's not forget they have an aesthetic role to play as well.

If you've hired a landscape architect to transform your garden, the last thing you want to do is undermine all their hard work by choosing uninspiring privacy options, so we're here to prevent that from happening.

From wonderful wooden designs through to bold and colourful walls, we have some great suggestions for you, so let's see which ones you like!

1. Whitewashed wood

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

For sharp style and a fresh look, paint your wooden garden fencing white.

2. Keep it simple

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

In terms or organic beauty, natural wood is hard to beat.

3. Use the trunks

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

For a sturdier style of fencing, why not use whole logs?

4. Barely-there metal

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

To divide your garden areas, skinny metal fencing offers safety and style.

5. Concrete with something extra

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Chunky concrete walls are great for privacy, but add a textural design and they'll also look great.

6. Skinny and enclosed

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

The skinny wood here is the perfect choice for a small courtyard garden which needs a little extra light.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Gorgeous gabions

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Strong, industrial and striking, gabion walls are perfect when you want to make a statement in your garden.

8. Rich stains

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Vibrant stain colours add life to a small garden.

9. Concrete and wood

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

When you want a solid barrier (as well as a softer touch) add wooden panels to an existing wall. You can even train climbers over them.

10. Fabulous flints

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

If the gabion idea appealed but you like your garden additions more delicate, how about filling your gabions with flint shards instead of boulders?

11. Natural beauty

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

Organic, chunky stone walls are far too gorgeous to cover up so, if you have some, put them to good use or have some built using local stone.

12. Carved wood

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

What a beautiful way to add some unique style to your security fencing. Passers-by would have to take a second look!

13. Inset wooden design

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

These wooden fence panels are lovely, thanks to a contrasting black inset style.

14. Metal means business

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

Secure, stylish and sleek, metal fencing built into a concrete wall isn't to be messed with!

15. Breathtaking bamboo

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

A softer, more organic approach can be good in the garden, so bamboo fencing is a great choice.

16. Pretty and plastic

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

This fence looks traditional but has the added benefit of being made from PVC, thus meaning it's long-lasting and easy to clean.

17. Trendy trellis

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Trellis panels offer the best of both beautiful design and garden privacy.

18. The fairy tale option

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

White picket fences are a classic for good reason. They're so sweet and radiate charming nostalgia.

19. Bolster the look

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

If you want a little extra oopmh, consider mounting your picket fencing on a small brick base. 

20. Long and luxurious

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

A contemporary garden will be finished to perfection with long, horizontal wooden strip fencing.

21. Curved cosiness

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

For a more exotic garden security option, use large blocks to create sumptuous curves and impenetrable height.

22. Combine a few ideas

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

If you feel spoilt for choice with your fencing, try using a few different styles to create something unique.

23. Colourful walls

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

What a great way to make an existing solid wall a lot more interesting!

24. Brick and wood

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

The tones of red bricks and rich wood work so well together, blending modern and traditional styling.

25. Spectacularly shiny

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

A very modern trend, stainless steel garden fences are a bold statement and definitely inject style into a garden, while also keeping unwanted visitors out.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: These 10 patio ideas are perfect for a simple house.

Exclusive look inside Britain's most glamorous home
Which of these styles appealed to you most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks