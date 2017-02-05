What kind of wall and garden fencing options are there?

Walls and garden fencing are vital for securing your outdoor privacy, but let's not forget they have an aesthetic role to play as well.
If you've hired a landscape architect to transform your garden, the last thing you want to do is undermine all their hard work by choosing uninspiring privacy options, so we're here to prevent that from happening.
From wonderful wooden designs through to bold and colourful walls, we have some great suggestions for you, so let's see which ones you like!
For sharp style and a fresh look, paint your wooden garden fencing white.
In terms or organic beauty, natural wood is hard to beat.
For a sturdier style of fencing, why not use whole logs?
To divide your garden areas, skinny metal fencing offers safety and style.
Chunky concrete walls are great for privacy, but add a textural design and they'll also look great.
The skinny wood here is the perfect choice for a small courtyard garden which needs a little extra light.
Strong, industrial and striking, gabion walls are perfect when you want to make a statement in your garden.
Vibrant stain colours add life to a small garden.
When you want a solid barrier (as well as a softer touch) add wooden panels to an existing wall. You can even train climbers over them.
If the gabion idea appealed but you like your garden additions more delicate, how about filling your gabions with flint shards instead of boulders?
Organic, chunky stone walls are far too gorgeous to cover up so, if you have some, put them to good use or have some built using local stone.
What a beautiful way to add some unique style to your security fencing. Passers-by would have to take a second look!
These wooden fence panels are lovely, thanks to a contrasting black inset style.
Secure, stylish and sleek, metal fencing built into a concrete wall isn't to be messed with!
A softer, more organic approach can be good in the garden, so bamboo fencing is a great choice.
This fence looks traditional but has the added benefit of being made from PVC, thus meaning it's long-lasting and easy to clean.
Trellis panels offer the best of both beautiful design and garden privacy.
White picket fences are a classic for good reason. They're so sweet and radiate charming nostalgia.
If you want a little extra oopmh, consider mounting your picket fencing on a small brick base.
A contemporary garden will be finished to perfection with long, horizontal wooden strip fencing.
For a more exotic garden security option, use large blocks to create sumptuous curves and impenetrable height.
If you feel spoilt for choice with your fencing, try using a few different styles to create something unique.
What a great way to make an existing solid wall a lot more interesting!
The tones of red bricks and rich wood work so well together, blending modern and traditional styling.
A very modern trend, stainless steel garden fences are a bold statement and definitely inject style into a garden, while also keeping unwanted visitors out.
