10 feng shui tips to free your home of bad energy

In an effort to create a more peaceful and harmonious home, we're willing to try just about anything, and something that seems to have a genuine impact is Feng Shui.
Interior designers have known the power of this spiritual design process for years and have been using it to amazing effect, so we thought it would be prudent to let you in on some of the key secrets to its success.
Read on if you want to capture a more positive and healthy vibe (as well as a gorgeous aesthetic), as you'll adore what Feng Shui can do for your home!
Start as you mean to go on so, if you fancy adopting some Feng Shui in your home, your hallway needs attention.
Add a mirror and some fresh flowers and you'll instantly appreciate the revived feel that radiates positivity.
A key principle of Feng Shui is not to hang onto broken or tatty objects as they undermine a good energy flow.
Everything from chipped mugs to threadbare rugs need to be removed and replaced with better quality items so be ruthless!
Feng Shui is all about inviting positive energy inside and giving it an easy route to flow through your home.
With this in mind, it makes perfect sense to open up some windows, throw open curtains and draw natural light and clean air inside. You'll feel uplifted!
If you're trying to create a practical and positive flow of energy through a property, you need to scale back your clutter.
Start by having a huge clear out and then get serious about organisation and giving everything a proper home. You'll find that a more scaled back collection of possessions will free your mind as well as your home.
Certain flowers and plants are well aligned with Feng Shui principles, with Peace Lillies chief amongst them.
They're beautiful, will help to purify your air and create such a pretty and positive little display that you'll be hard-pressed not to smile every time you see them!
This might sound a little superstitious, but when you're about to move into a new home, Feng Shui suggests you sprinkle a little salt in the corner of each room.
This is supposed to cleanse a space of any previous bad energy and all you have to do is sprinkle and vacuum 48 hours later.
Drawing positive energy is all about finding ways to reflect it once you've captured it.
This is where mirrors come in and Feng Shui would tell you that you can't have too many. If you mount them opposite a source of natural light, the positivity and healthy vibes will be amplified even more.
Feng Shui dictates that having your bed facing north will encourage better energy flow due to the directional alignment with the energy of the planet.
It makes good sense when you think about it and it's no hardship to move your bedroom furniture around a little, especially when the result can be so uplifting.
With a good energy flowing around your home, you can turn your attention to making your home smell as good as it feels.
Some simple incense is a great way to keep your home fragrance natural and earthy, so experiment with different types and see which has the most positive impact.
Once your Feng Shui is in line, you can maintain all your hard work by committing to a thorough cleaning regime.
Keep your windows sparkling, floors swept and dust banished and the glorious positive energy will just keep flowing around every room in your home!
