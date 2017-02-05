Your browser is out-of-date.

10 feng shui tips to free your home of bad energy

press profile homify
homify Modern living room
In an effort to create a more peaceful and harmonious home, we're willing to try just about anything, and something that seems to have a genuine impact is Feng Shui.

Interior designers have known the power of this spiritual design process for years and have been using it to amazing effect, so we thought it would be prudent to let you in on some of the key secrets to its success. 

Read on if you want to capture a more positive and healthy vibe (as well as a gorgeous aesthetic), as you'll adore what Feng Shui can do for your home!

1. Start on a positive note in your hallway

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

Start as you mean to go on so, if you fancy adopting some Feng Shui in your home, your hallway needs attention. 

Add a mirror and some fresh flowers and you'll instantly appreciate the revived feel that radiates positivity.

2. Throw out broken objects

Light and bright! CC Construction Classic style living room
CC Construction

Light and bright!

CC Construction
CC Construction
CC Construction

A key principle of Feng Shui is not to hang onto broken or tatty objects as they undermine a good energy flow. 

Everything from chipped mugs to threadbare rugs need to be removed and replaced with better quality items so be ruthless!

3. Get the air flowing

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Feng Shui is all about inviting positive energy inside and giving it an easy route to flow through your home. 

With this in mind, it makes perfect sense to open up some windows, throw open curtains and draw natural light and clean air inside. You'll feel uplifted!

4. Avoid too much clutter

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you're trying to create a practical and positive flow of energy through a property, you need to scale back your clutter. 

Start by having a huge clear out and then get serious about organisation and giving everything a proper home. You'll find that a more scaled back collection of possessions will free your mind as well as your home.

5. Invest in some Peace Lillies

Summer Calla Lily Plant Appleyard London GardenPlants & flowers
Appleyard London

Summer Calla Lily Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

Certain flowers and plants are well aligned with Feng Shui principles, with Peace Lillies chief amongst them.

They're beautiful, will help to purify your air and create such a pretty and positive little display that you'll be hard-pressed not to smile every time you see them!

6. Salt your corners

Salt Keeper Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
Oggetto

Salt Keeper

Oggetto
Oggetto
Oggetto

This might sound a little superstitious, but when you're about to move into a new home, Feng Shui suggests you sprinkle a little salt in the corner of each room. 

This is supposed to cleanse a space of any previous bad energy and all you have to do is sprinkle and vacuum 48 hours later.

7. Decorate with mirrors

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Drawing positive energy is all about finding ways to reflect it once you've captured it. 

This is where mirrors come in and Feng Shui would tell you that you can't have too many. If you mount them opposite a source of natural light, the positivity and healthy vibes will be amplified even more. 

8. Turn your bed to face north

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Feng Shui dictates that having your bed facing north will encourage better energy flow due to the directional alignment with the energy of the planet. 

It makes good sense when you think about it and it's no hardship to move your bedroom furniture around a little, especially when the result can be so uplifting.

9. Enjoy some incense

EXPOSIÇÃO CASAVIANA 2012, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Modern living room
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

With a good energy flowing around your home, you can turn your attention to making your home smell as good as it feels. 

Some simple incense is a great way to keep your home fragrance natural and earthy, so experiment with different types and see which has the most positive impact.

10. Clean regularly

Putztipp der Woche: Fenster putzen, BOOK A TIGER BOOK A TIGER Classic style windows & doors
BOOK A TIGER

BOOK A TIGER
BOOK A TIGER
BOOK A TIGER

Once your Feng Shui is in line, you can maintain all your hard work by committing to a thorough cleaning regime. 

Keep your windows sparkling, floors swept and dust banished and the glorious positive energy will just keep flowing around every room in your home!

For more Feng Shui inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 homes with perfect Feng Shui.

"​Which non-permanent home upgrades work best?"
Are you willing to give Feng Shui a try?

