What are this year's home ceramic trends?

If you thought the only way tiles differ from each other is colour, prepare to be utterly astounded by the upcoming ceramic trends for 2017.

Every facet of ceramic home design looks set to be turned on its head, with patterns, shapes and finishes being the boldest and most beautiful they've ever been.

Interior designers have long been using tiles in every room (not just bathrooms and kitchens) in order to liven up an aesthetic. If you've been considering doing the same, don't buy a single tile until you see what's hot this year!