What are this year's home ceramic trends?

If you thought the only way tiles differ from each other is colour, prepare to be utterly astounded by the upcoming ceramic trends for 2017.
Every facet of ceramic home design looks set to be turned on its head, with patterns, shapes and finishes being the boldest and most beautiful they've ever been.
Interior designers have long been using tiles in every room (not just bathrooms and kitchens) in order to liven up an aesthetic. If you've been considering doing the same, don't buy a single tile until you see what's hot this year!
Mosaics have been around for a while but they're now really coming into their own.
Increasingly cool colours, luxurious materials and contemporary effects are being created and we still like nothing more in a shower enclosure or as a unique splashback.
You can't have possibly missed the news that subway (or metro) tiles are en vogue again and look set to stay so.
Gently bevelled edges and a simple rectangular design gives them timeless appeal. Plus, the range of colours they come in now is astounding!
We're so glad this looks set to be a revived trend this year.
Black and white checkerboard floors are a staple in period properties and they naturally add sophistication and class to any space they're laid in. These simple tiles won't break the bank either!
If you love a strong pattern but don't like to be confined to a prescribed style, mismatched rustic tiles will be a trend you enjoy this year.
For a cohesive look, keep the colours coordinated but go wild with the patterns and find a few that look good together.
A fresher take on the subway tile trend, glossy (almost glass-like) finished rectangular tiles in a pastel shade are stepping into the limelight.
They're perfect for small kitchens that still want to be stylish!
Not everyone has the opportunity to install brand new walls just to be able to use a statement finish, but tiles are a great solution to that.
Slate tiles look incredibly realistic and seamless, instantly giving the look of a natural wall for a fraction of the cost!
Tempted by a natural wall effect but not smitten with slate?
How about choosing these incredible brick-effect versions instead? They offer all the charm and warmth of real brick without requring any plaster removal or new wall building.
The intricate shape of these tiles is beautiful, then add in some funky patterns and you have a really lovely display.
More intriguing than simple square designs, we can see why they're set to be super popular this year. The best part is that they're perfect for floors or walls!
