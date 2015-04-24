City living in a stylish north west London flat

What was once a double storey home has been transformed into two attractive and well organised apartments, with a beautiful terrace area and even a summer house! The understated and elegant design is well suited to the up-market north west London location, and the flats themselves are ideal for young professionals and couples. The project was undertaken by RS Architects, who have managed to merge quality with style and functionality. In the flat we're exploring today, white interiors, large windows, and a well integrated kitchen make for a functional and bright home with all the necessities for modern living. Let's take a closer look…
With steps leading up to the entrance, and a traditional gate creating a division between the property and the street, it really is a smart exterior to be proud of. We get an idea of the general streetscape from this image, as over on the other side are two uniform and quintessentially British homes. The colours of the front doors recall the attire of the Queen's guards, reminding us exactly where we are!
The rear façade is neat and well maintained. The worn looking stone in shades between grey and pale terracotta are traditional and typical to the area, and the warmer tones are beautifully offset by the greenery on the modern terrace. We also have a glimpse of the new windows, which keep the interior space filled with natural light.
A rare and special feature in a small garden such as this, here, we have a newly constructed summer house for the owner's or tenant's enjoyment. In the city, every bit of extra space is valuable, and this summer house is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and for use as additional storage space.
It makes sense to utilise the outdoor area and create a sheltered outhouse, shed, or garage that can be used for a multitude of purposes, especially if you're not particularly green-fingered and wont miss the garden. In this instance, there's still a deck where one can sit out and enjoy the sun, and the surrounding trees make it feel as though nature isn't all that far away!
A focal point has been made of the generously sized bay windows, which reveal the age of the property and also ensure the room is light and cheerful from morning until evening.
Clever design and a smart use of space combine to create this small but stylish kitchen. There is a big trend for white kitchens right now, and many modern homes have been fitted with stylish kitchens complete with seamless white cabinets and stainless steel appliances such as these. The oven and microwave have been carefully incorporated into the design as not to look obtrusive. A clean line of sight dominates, with the cabinets and surfaces all located against one wall, leaving the maximum amount of floor space free.
The light and airy quality of this flat has been achieved through making the most of natural light, and keeping the interiors to a minimalist colour palette. White walls are complemented by pale timber floorboards, lending a Scandinavian vibe to the space.
Practical, clean, and light: this bathroom is simple but makes the most of the available space, offering a calming environment to freshen up after a long day, or grab a shower before work. The contrast between the white basin and black cabinet is striking, and we particularly like the small but useful heated towel rack. All that is needed to facilitate a busy London lifestyle can be found right here in this flat!