City living in a stylish north west London flat

A rare and special feature in a small garden such as this, here, we have a newly constructed summer house for the owner's or tenant's enjoyment. In the city, every bit of extra space is valuable, and this summer house is perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and for use as additional storage space.

It makes sense to utilise the outdoor area and create a sheltered outhouse, shed, or garage that can be used for a multitude of purposes, especially if you're not particularly green-fingered and wont miss the garden. In this instance, there's still a deck where one can sit out and enjoy the sun, and the surrounding trees make it feel as though nature isn't all that far away!