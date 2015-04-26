As families outgrow their homes, they are often faced with the dilemma of either renovating or relocating. Whilst some may choose to up and leave, some prefer to stay right where they are, and adjust their home to suit their current as well as future needs. One such home is this semi-detached family house on the outskirts of Manchester, which has seen a bold transformation to alter the way the family uses their home. A new light-filled dining room extension has completely changed the ground floor to great effect. Click the link here to see the final result.