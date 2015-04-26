As spring starts to well and truly show its face, and give us a taste of the summer ahead, another week has passed and we start to look towards May. This week's top 5 was a varied mix of old and new, subdued and grand, and homes in the city, to others by the sea. Let's see which projects made the cut.
Topping our list of most loved projects for the second to last week of April is this petite apartment refurbishment in Blackheath. While the unassuming exterior might indicate a row of dated and boring apartments, this refurbishment from Carl Trenfield Architectects is an eclectic mix of colours, materials and textures. To see how it turned out, click here.
The beauty of modern building techniques is that they allow us to completely transform what are run of the mill, typical terraced homes into something completely unique, whilst the façade is not altered, therefore not interrupting the existing streetscape. This quintessential terrace home has been completely transformed with the addition of a loft extension that is not at all visible from the street. To see what we mean, check out the ideabook again here.
As families outgrow their homes, they are often faced with the dilemma of either renovating or relocating. Whilst some may choose to up and leave, some prefer to stay right where they are, and adjust their home to suit their current as well as future needs. One such home is this semi-detached family house on the outskirts of Manchester, which has seen a bold transformation to alter the way the family uses their home. A new light-filled dining room extension has completely changed the ground floor to great effect. Click the link here to see the final result.
Number 4 this week was this completely luxurious home by the sea, that exemplifies exactly how some modern British beach houses are being designed. Always taking in the view, and carefully considering every last detail, this home is what dreams are made of. To take the full tour of the stately home on the south coast of England, click here.
Rounding out this week's top 5 is our 5 tips for landscaping your garden; a fitting article given spring is in full bloom. From storage solutions to lighting ideas, see what we think can bring your garden from drab to fab, here.