Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5—Petite refurbishments to grand designs

James Rippon James Rippon
Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

As spring starts to well and truly show its face, and give us a taste of the summer ahead, another week has passed and we start to look towards May. This week's top 5 was a varied mix of old and new, subdued and grand, and homes in the city, to others by the sea. Let's see which projects made the cut.

1) Petite apartment refurbishment, London

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Topping our list of most loved projects for the second to last week of April is this petite apartment refurbishment in Blackheath. While the unassuming exterior might indicate a row of dated and boring apartments, this refurbishment from Carl Trenfield Architectects is an eclectic mix of colours, materials and textures. To see how it turned out, click here.

2) Extraordinary loft transformation, Clapham

​l-shaped dormer loft conversion clapham homify Modern houses
homify

​l-shaped dormer loft conversion clapham

homify
homify
homify

The beauty of modern building techniques is that they allow us to completely transform what are run of the mill, typical terraced homes into something completely unique, whilst the façade is not altered, therefore not interrupting the existing streetscape. This quintessential terrace home has been completely transformed with the addition of a loft extension that is not at all visible from the street. To see what we mean, check out the ideabook again here.

3) homify 360°: From bland to bold, Manchester

Existing House (Before) Grant Erskine Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Grant Erskine Architects

Existing House (Before)

Grant Erskine Architects
Grant Erskine Architects
Grant Erskine Architects

As families outgrow their homes, they are often faced with the dilemma of either renovating or relocating. Whilst some may choose to up and leave, some prefer to stay right where they are, and adjust their home to suit their current as well as future needs. One such home is this semi-detached family house on the outskirts of Manchester, which has seen a bold transformation to alter the way the family uses their home. A new light-filled dining room extension has completely changed the ground floor to great effect. Click the link here to see the final result.

4) homify 360°: Luxurious living by the sea

Luxurious family living homify Modern houses
homify

Luxurious family living

homify
homify
homify

Number 4 this week was this completely luxurious home by the sea, that exemplifies exactly how some modern British beach houses are being designed. Always taking in the view, and carefully considering every last detail, this home is what dreams are made of. To take the full tour of the stately home on the south coast of England, click here.

5) Simple landscaping tips for your garden

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Rounding out this week's top 5  is our 5 tips for landscaping your garden; a fitting article given spring is in full bloom. From storage solutions to lighting ideas, see what we think can bring your garden from drab to fab, here.

Simple tips to increase the value of your home
Which of these was your pick of the week? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks