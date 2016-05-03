The radical transformation of a 1930s farmhouse

Today, we're going to take a tour around this intriguing 1930s farmhouse, located in the small town of Neer in the Netherlands. Renowned architects, Bijvoet Architectuur & Stadsontwerp, were asked to rebuild the existing structure of the building, transforming it into a suitable home for a family by creating three large bedrooms and guest rooms.

Architect Caroline Bijvoet prefers to work with clients who have some gumption and who are ready to collaborate on a big and exciting project, just like this! Working closely with the property owners to develop the home to their liking, the firm were given a great deal of freedom and their creativity was allowed to run wild. It's this approach that led to the exceptional results, illustrated below.

Let's take a closer look!