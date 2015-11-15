Top 5 Projects of the Week: A Victorian Townhouse With Va Va Voom to Hiding Ugly Radiators

Welcome once again to our weekly reflection on the week's best projects on homify. Whether beautiful, creative, artistic or just plain practical, we show no bias and bring you only the five most read articles from the last seven days.

Our Top 5 this week begins with a Victorian townhouse in London that received a wonderful extension, and consequently went up in value, aesthetic appeal and desirability. In a particularly eclectic week we also take a look at ways in which you can hide ugly radiators and even find time to swing by the Californian desert to take in the awesome views of Lucid Stead.

But enough of the chit chat, let's take a look!