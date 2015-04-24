Squalor to top dollar: Garage receives a much needed facelift

Enhancing the clean and tidy feeling of the once dark and dreary garage is the choice of bright white, as well as red and yellow trim, with bright new lighting installed to make sure every corner of the garage can be seen; no mood lighting here. Now the only thing left to do is own enough toys to fill the garage!

Want to see how others are transforming their garages for the better? Then we recommend this before and after project of a garage turned into a modern apartment, which now allows the car to be parked in the most curious of places!