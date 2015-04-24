Squalor to top dollar: Garage receives a much needed facelift

While the intended use of a garage is to be a shelter for our cars, it seems it is used for a multitude of other purposes, some functional and admirable, and some uses we would rather forget. The garage can be a man's (or woman's) escape, sometimes becoming a man cave to be proud of. It can also be used as a party room, a games room, or in this case, as a place for storage, although not in an entirely functional way. This once dumping ground and heinous mess of a garage was looking like a horder's dream; a space of clutter, mess, and complete chaos. Hardly a place suited to parking the car, the owner's wished to bring their garage back to life after not being able to park a car inside for 7 years! Enlisting the help of GarageTek, this garage in Oxfordshire has had a complete facelift, going from squalor to top dollar in just 5 days.
As you can see, this is hardly a place suited to welcoming you home every night after your drive home from work, and is not a space to be proud of.
The once bomb site was completely gutted to give GarageTek a clean slate to work with, doing a stellar job to turn this garage around in under a month.
And what a transformation it is! The triple garage can now be used for its intended purpose of parking a car, and so much more. Now it has been cleared and given a new lease on life, you realise just how big the garage actually is, and the potential it has. Cladded walls and a new cladded ceiling have been installed, with a new smart resin floor laid for easy cleaning, whilst cabinets, shelving and racks have been fitted to ensure the space can remain clean, tidy and inviting.
Smart shelving solutions keep the floorspace free of mess and any tricky objects that might be a hazard on a dark Monday morning in January, as the occupants sluggishly make their way to the car to begin the working week. Storage racks hang from the roof for those items that aren't needed every day, while garden tools shelving and nifty bike racks allow these items to be easily taken down and hung up again after use.
No longer will the owners of this now enviable garage be pulling their hair out in frustration trying to find things stored here; neat and tidy are the first words that spring to mind when we see this image.
Enhancing the clean and tidy feeling of the once dark and dreary garage is the choice of bright white, as well as red and yellow trim, with bright new lighting installed to make sure every corner of the garage can be seen; no mood lighting here. Now the only thing left to do is own enough toys to fill the garage!
Want to see how others are transforming their garages for the better? Then we recommend this before and after project of a garage turned into a modern apartment, which now allows the car to be parked in the most curious of places!