London home extension and renovation

Picture it: an old building on Putney Bridge Road, London, that barely offered enough room for a family to live a comfortable life (not to mention stylish). Although the house was outdated, it still had potential, which is what the professionals in charge of this renovation focused on.
Their first point of business was to change the available space. After adding in the necessary extensions, a thorough refurbishment of the entire house followed. Everything was modernised while keeping the retro charm of the exterior intact.
The end results? An amazing structure which flaunts so much elegance and charm and affords its lucky inhabitants a bright, spacious and (most importantly) warm and cosy home.
Both the front- and the back areas were worked on, turning bland and uninteresting spaces into neat and modern patios that are so pleasant to the eye.
One can clearly distinguish between the old surfaces (the brick walls) and the new additions (the dark metal). Fantastic new doors and windows were also included in this style-up project.
The refurbishment phase kicked off with the existing basement, as well as the construction of an additional floor. Once underused, the basement has now become a completely functional room, which goes a long way in providing this family with more space.
And speaking of more space, that is exactly what the additional floor brought to the table, turning the residents’ lifestyle from ‘cramped’ into ‘cosy’.
In addition, numerous skylights were introduced to add more light into the once dark and gloomy home.
We dare you to come up with another material that offers the same homey charm as wood. Here we can see how delightful timber in rich brown makes up a fantastic flooring surface, which also serves to contrast with the whiteness of the walls.
New stairs, wooden furniture and various other features were also added in, all combining elements of the old and the modern.
You know that a home renovation is really victorious when the end results change cramped and small rooms into extra spaces for luxury, such as this stylish little study which can be used for a home office (with a view, no less!).
The modern style reaches a tasteful peak in the brand-new kitchen.
This space offers up sleek metal worktops, light wooden cupboards (all made to measure), new lighting and plumbing, ample storage opportunities and a dashing colour palette.
After the overhaul, the house now offers adequate legroom – so adequate, in fact, that an extra bedroom was one of the new additions.
Here we can see how various windows inject a dazzling glow into the new room, which looks most appealing due to the wooden floor, plush linen and charming patterns.
Beautiful new bathrooms were added in, all with completely redone plumbing and lighting to give the house a modern look and feel. To offset with the warm and cosy feeling of the other rooms, this bathroom opted for a more sleek and sophisticated vibe with its crisp-white colour palette and stainless-steel touches.
Hands down one of the most successful renovations we’ve seen here on homify!
Speaking of successful makeovers, let’s see why: A home renovation was this couple's ideal wedding gift.