London home extension and renovation

Picture it: an old building on Putney Bridge Road, London, that barely offered enough room for a family to live a comfortable life (not to mention stylish). Although the house was outdated, it still had potential, which is what the professionals in charge of this renovation focused on.

Their first point of business was to change the available space. After adding in the necessary extensions, a thorough refurbishment of the entire house followed. Everything was modernised while keeping the retro charm of the exterior intact.

The end results? An amazing structure which flaunts so much elegance and charm and affords its lucky inhabitants a bright, spacious and (most importantly) warm and cosy home.