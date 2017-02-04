Your browser is out-of-date.

How can my home be cleaner and better organised?

Getting the right balance of clean, tidy and enjoyable spaces in your home can seem like an impossible task but, with a little considered planning and some simple ideas, you can enjoy a fresh and well organised space.

Professional cleaners make such light work of keeping a home looking dazzling and tidy, but you can also get the look, if you follow the clever tips we have for you today. 

We promise you won't even have to sacrifice too much of your social life!

1. Stop putting things off

If you notice something needs tidying or cleaning, don't let yourself get into the mindset that it can wait until tomorrow.

As well as having a cleaning routine, if you spot a problem area, tackle it straight away to make sure your home always looks organised and beautiful.

2. Reset everything before you go to bed

This is a fantastically easy tip to follow. All you need to do is remember to put everything back where it belongs before you go to bed et voila, a far more organised home!

Of course, you'll need designated homes for everything but once you have them sorted, you only need to do a quick sweep of your rooms to get them ready for a new day.

3. Give the bathroom extra focus

Some rooms are naturally more prone to mess and germs than others and chief amongst them is your bathroom

Make sure you factor in extra cleaning time for this space, so you can do a deep clean every week. Cutting corners here can lead to a less fresh-smelling and feeling home.

4. Open the windows

Bedroom

Even if you only have a few minutes between getting up in the morning and leaving for work, make sure you open your windows. 

We suggest opening them up before you take a shower, which will be enough time to get plenty of fresh, reviving air into your home that will keep circulating throughout the day.

5. Clean as you cook

Pippy oak island kitchen

We know how difficult it can be to remain tidy as you cook, but how about using a plastic carrier bag as a makeshift peelings wrapper, which you can empty into the recycling bin when you're done? 

We love any tips that are easy to follow but make us look like organisational geniuses!

6. Stow dirty clothes

It really isn't enough to have a spot where you dump your dirty clothes, so invest in a proper laundry basket. And while you're at it, grab some freshener sachets as well! 

The last thing visitors want is to be able to smell dirty socks when they use your bathroom.

7. Golden rules to work to

There are a few simple rules which, if you follow them, will result in a fantastically clean and tidy home:

1. Vacuum every day to clean the floors and furniture (we just mean sofas that are prone to pet hair).

2. Wash the floors twice a week - lino, stone or tiled floors need a little soap regularly.

3. Change your bed linen every week - we don't think we have to tell you why.

4. Fluff your cushions, beat the rugs and do all irregular tasks once a month to stay on top of things.

For more cleaning tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Good reasons why you shouldn't call the cleaning lady.

How else do you keep your home feeling fresh?

