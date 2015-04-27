British celebrity chef kitchen makeover and extension

If you, like many of us, have fallen in love with one of the many cooking shows that are regularly on British TV, and follow every recipe of the celebrity chefs that host them, then you're going to love this project.

This home, belonging to one particular celebrity chef and their photographer partner, has been completely refurbished throughout and extended on the ground floor, with the focus of the new extension centred around the bespoke kitchen.

A loft extension was also part of the project but today we'll focus on the kitchen, where the brief given to the architects, Thomas & Spiers, was to create a TV-worthy kitchen, with plenty of natural light for filming and enough room for cameras.

Look closely and see if you recognise the kitchen from the images below!