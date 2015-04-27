British celebrity chef kitchen makeover and extension

If you, like many of us, have fallen in love with one of the many cooking shows that are regularly on British TV, and follow every recipe of the celebrity chefs that host them, then you're going to love this project.
This home, belonging to one particular celebrity chef and their photographer partner, has been completely refurbished throughout and extended on the ground floor, with the focus of the new extension centred around the bespoke kitchen.
A loft extension was also part of the project but today we'll focus on the kitchen, where the brief given to the architects, Thomas & Spiers, was to create a TV-worthy kitchen, with plenty of natural light for filming and enough room for cameras.
Look closely and see if you recognise the kitchen from the images below!
As with many red brick Victorian terrace extensions, a juxtaposition between the new and old is created using modern building materials, forms and colours, causing a contrast between the new and old, but still in perfect harmony with the existing terrace.
Here we see a bright and spacious downstairs extension, which seamlessly opens up onto the minimal and inviting private garden. Inside, a dominating bright white, and ample natural light from all angles, ensure that when this celebrity chef is cooking at home with the cameras rolling, no artificial light is needed. As any film maker or photographer will tell you, natural light is king.
From the garden, we see how the architects have made best use of the typically-sized Victorian terrace property, with the extension running the full width of the house.
Large floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors effortlessly merge the garden with the house, bridged by the new outdoor patio which, if you look closely, has been built around the palm tree to the left, incorporating it into its design, rather than using it as a complementary decoration.
Although ultra modern, the matte black finish of the exterior is a bold statement against the existing century-old brickwork and, as you can see, it pairs perfectly. To allow plenty of room for shooting during the day, the design has been kept rather minimal, with the sofas and dining table pushed to the very rear of the house, so as not to interfere with the cameras.
The anomalous shape of the sloped corner of the new extension could serve a purely visual purpose, adding depth to an otherwise strictly geometrical extension. It could however, serve a number of practical purposes. One might be to allow water to run off into the small gutter to the side, or it may be an attempt to attract the best angle of natural light during the day.
The skylights face down onto the kitchen itself, where the cameras are positioning during filming, which is another smart design feature. In this image, we get a feeling of what it might be like to enjoy this urban oasis during a balmy summer's night, with mood lighting in the timber patio setting a relaxing mood, helped along by the accent of lighting that illuminates the palm tree.
Now, maybe next time you're watching one of your favourite cooking shows, you might recognise the kitchen being used and will now have a better insight into where they are filming!
