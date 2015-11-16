A Bespoke British Barn Extension

Today we bring you an amazing modern addition to a heritage barn and we think that you'll agree, the results are spectacular. Far from being a disjointed or non-cohesive building, what has been created is valuable extra space that serves to introduce natural light into the house, without detracting from the original aesthetics of the barn.

Adding depth to what was a long and narrow building, the extension has been put to great use as a dining room and secondary lounge, with exemplar views of the perfectly landscaped garden. Making the house far more family-friendly, the glass and timber box extension offers valuable privacy for both residents and neighbours, but thanks to the glazing slots, also brings in an excess of sparkling natural light.

Let's take a closer look at this extraordinary build!