Do you know how to accessorise with a rug?

We wonder how many of you are scoffing at our suggestion of help with this topic, but once you've read our Ideabook, we know you will see exactly why we wanted to step in and give you some tips!

Far more involved than merely picking a rug you like and flinging it onto the floor in any given room, you need to take a number of things into account when accessorising with a rug: from what material you should look out for through to colour schemes and styles. Take a look at our tips for accessorising with a rug and see if you decide on something totally different to what you had originally planned!